2020 Tata Harrier BS6 CAMO Edition – Stealth Packs Detailed

Tata Harrier Camo Edition is inspired by the Jungle, in Majestic Camo Green colour exterior

Tata Harrier SUV is the company’s flagship model, which is underpinned by Land Rover derived OMEGA platform. Harrier is the first model based on Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy. Launched in January 2019, Harrier has been receiving increasing popularity post the launch of updated version in Jan 2020.

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 CAMO Edition has just been introduced. It is presented in two Stealth Packs, which have been detailed in video. Its launch is well timed as the company tries to lure in more customers during this festive season.

Harrier Camo Edition

Talking about the Harrier Camo Edition, the SUV is being showcased as the King of the Jungle. Its armour includes new colour scheme of Olive Green, similar to the livery of Indian Army Spec Tata Safari. Onboard the Harrier Camo, this livery has been renamed as Majestic Camo Green.

It receives distinctive exterior updates with new body graphics, 17 inch Blackstone alloy wheels and ‘CAMO’ badge on the front fender. The interiors sport an all black colour scheme with Benecke-Kaliko Blackstone leatherette seating with contrast green stitching accents and gunmetal grey instead of chrome.

Stealth and Stealth+ Packs

The Harrier Camo Edition gets two accessory packs – Stealth and Stealth+ priced at Rs.26,999 and Rs.49,999 respectively. In the video released by Tata Motors, these two packs have been detailed. The Stealth pack includes special body graphics on the bonnet, roof and doors, roof rails, bonnet mascot, printed carpets, OmegaArc scuff plates and sun shades besides front parking sensors.

The Stealth+ gets all the features included in the Stealth pack along with side steps, back seat organizer, 3D trunk mats, printed carpets and anti skid dash mats.

Engine specifications remain unchanged on the Harrier Camo Edition. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0 liter turbocharged diesel engine that offers 170 hp power (30 hp more than that offered on the BS4 version) and 350 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox and a 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Tata Harrier is currently only offered with a diesel engine while a turbo petrol variant is said to be in the works.

The Tata Harrier BS6 Camo Edition is restricted to the top spec variants of XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+ and prices range from Rs. 16.50 lakhs to Rs. 20.30 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh. It rivals the MG Hector, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500 while it also offers some competition to select variants Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos.