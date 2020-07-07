2020 Tata Tigor Electric facelift spied undisguised with new front

Changes to the 2020 Tata Tigor EV are expected to be mostly cosmetic as the sedan received a battery upgrade only recently

The updated electric variant of the Tata Tigor notchback has been testing for a few months now and it has been spotted for the first time without any camouflage. The 2020 Tata Tigor EV is expected to be launched in the coming days with significant feature additions.

Visually, the new Tata Tigor electric features the regular variant’s IMPACT 2.0 design cues with a revised front grille, headlamps with projector elements, and a new sportier bumper with large foglights. This particular variant makes do without alloy wheels or LED DRLs on the bumpers, suggesting that it belongs to mid-level trim. The profile hardly has any noticeable changes while the rear features revised bumper and taillights. A subtle blue strip on the boot lid indicates the nature of powertrain.

As far as interiors are concerned, it is reasonable to expect the 2020 Tata Tigor EV to receive the same updates as its IC engined sibling. That would mean a fully digital instrument cluster and an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

While the existing version of Tata Tigor EV was primarily launched to target fleet operators, the design changes and feature additions suggests that the company is now ready to pitch its compact electric sedan to private buyers in a big way.

The Tigor EV recently received a battery upgrade to increase its range to 213 km. So, we don’t expect the facelifted model to bring in any significant updates on this front. While Nexon EV employ’s homegrown Ziptron electric powertrain, the sedan is equipped with a cost effective solution sourced from Electra EV.

Propulsive power comes from a 30 kW / 105 Nm electric motor which derives energy from a 21.5 kWh battery pack. Full charging through a regular socket takes around 11.5 hours and a DC fast charger (15 kW) can get the battery charged up to 80% in about 2 hours.

The Tata Tigor EV will continue rival the Mahindra eVerito. The upcoming eKUV100 mini crossover will also be a competitor. The existing version is priced a little higher than INR 13 lakh for private buyers who are not eligible for government subsidy. The fleet operators can buy the car for INR 9.44 lakh. We expect the updated version to be priced slightly higher. Tata Motors will be introducing pure electric variant of every new model in the future.

