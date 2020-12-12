2020 Toyota Fortuner TRD Discontinued Ahead Of Facelift Launch

TRD Edition is expected to make a return in the Facelifted Fortuner’s lineup which is expected to launch in India in few weeks

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has discontinued the TRD Limited Edition of its premium SUV Fortuner. Based on the top-spec AT variant of Fortuner lineup, this special edition model came with sportier cosmetics and additional features and was priced at a premium of Rs 2.45 lakh over the standard model.

This development also suggests that launch of the facelifted Fortuner is around the corner. In fact, unofficial bookings are already being accepted by select dealers in India. For the uninitiated, TRD refers to Toyota Racing Development. The Japanese automaker launched this special edition model in August this year.

TRD Edition Design Upgrades

Compared to its standard variant, 2020 Fortuner TRD Edition is offered with 18-inch, 5-spoke charcoal black alloy wheels, and a modified front bumper, which sports small TRD badging in red just below the Toyota logo on its signature grille. The low radiator grille which sits below is completely blacked out.

TRD body graphics enhance sportiness. Rear is similar to the standard model except for the addition of TRD badging. On the inside, maroon and black leather upholstery with red accents enhance cabin appeal, also emulated on the dash for theme uniformity.

Addition of Features

Apart from cosmetic changes, equipment list is enhanced. Added features include Tyre Pressure Monitor(TPM), 360-degree parking camera that Toyota refers to as ‘Multi-Terrain Monitor’, Head-Up Display (HUD), wireless phone charging system, and Digital Video Recorder(DVR). Other notable additions are a Welcome door lamp, and air ioniser.

Safety is sound with seven airbags, Hill-start Assist Control(HAC), and Vehicle Stability Control(VSC). A host of aforementioned features are part of a ‘Special Technology Package’. With bits and bobs, and garnishes galore, TRD edition shines bright on the back of feature enhancements. Apart from being easily recognisable as a special edition, Fortuner TRD does sound like a value addition.

Mechanically, TRD Limited Edition was no different from its standard counterpart. It derives power from the 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel unit, which cranks out 177 bhp at 3400 rpm and peak torque of 450 Nm at 1600-2400 rpm. Power is sent to the wheels via a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Offered in two drivetrains: 4×2 and 4×4, Price ranges from Rs 34.98 lakh to Rs 36.88 lakh(ex-sh).

2021 Fortuner Facelift

Currently, Toyota is gearing up for the launch of 2021 Fortuner facelift, which has already been revealed globally and launched in markets such as Thailand and Indonesia. Fortuner facelift is expected to make it to India sometime around January next year. Bookings for the updated version of Toyota’s flagship SUV has already begun unofficially at many dealerships. TRD edition replacement is likely the Legender variant.