2020 Toyota Harrier off to an impressive start – New TVC video released

Toyota had plans to sell about 3,100 units per month – But bookings have already crossed 27,000 units in a few days

The new Toyota Harrier SUV, a fourth generation of the midsized SUV initially launched in 1997, has made its global debut in April this year. Officially launched in June 2020, it has amassed much demand in Japan wherein reports state bookings are to the extent of over 27,000 units as on date.

Considering this overwhelming demand, much in excess of the automakers expectations and depending on the grades, delivery time could be 6 months or more. The new Toyota Harrier is priced from a base price of 2,990,000 yen (around Rs.21.5 lakhs) while the top end variant is priced at 5,040,000 yen (Rs.36 lakhs).

Toyota Harrier is built on the TNGA (GA-K) platform. It gets a rigid body structure with low centre of gravity thus offering increased driving performance. Its suspension set up consists of MacPherson struts in the front and double wishbone at the rear. It commands a bolder design with a longer hood, sloping roofline, sleek LED head and tail lamps with an LED strip across its boot. Watch the new TVC video below.

The new Harrier also gets a panoramic roof with electric shades. This and electro chromatic windows are the first time seen in any production Toyota car. The new Harrier also comes with three wheel sizes of 17 inch five spoke, 18 inch ten spoke and 19 inch aluminum wheels.

The interiors get a more premium stance with synthetic leather treatment in black, black and brown or light grey, seen throughout its cabin along with bentwood inspired wood tones and accents. 2020 Toyota Harrier comes in with Toyota Safety Sense Pack which includes a pre collision safety system. This detects pedestrians both during the day and night while cyclist movement is detected during the day time. It also gets an Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes that minimizes damage from collision during lower speeds in parking lots.

Toyota Harrier is on sale in Japan with 2.0 litre naturally aspirated and 2.5 litre hybrid option. It is offered in front wheel and all wheel drive options. The 2.0 liter naturally aspirated engine offers 171 hp power at 6,600 rpm and 207 Nm torque at 4,800 rpm. The A25A-FXS 2.5 litre hybrid makes 218 hp in standard format going up to 222 PS in E-Four guise.

The hybrid variant uses a 100 V/1,500 watt accessory power outlet and can be used as a power generator in the event of a power cut at your home / office. Toyota offers the 2.0 liter engine with a direct shift CVT while the hybrid gets an electric CVT unit.