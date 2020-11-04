2020 TVS Apache 200 Launched – Gets Ride Modes, Adjustable Suspension

The Apache range of bikes from TVS has had a successful run at the Indian market for almost fifteen years now

A few days ago TVS Motor Company sent out a launch invite on the occasion of the brand commemorating 4 million global sales of its sporty range of motorcycles- Apache. Yesterday, the Hosur-based bike maker teased a new launch under the Apache moniker and left netizens frenzied.

Fans of the Apache series of motorcycles have been wondering what this potential launch could actually be. Now, TVS has revealed the bike in its entire form and turns out it updated 2020 model of Apache RTR 200 4V. This new 2020 TVS Apache comes with subtle cosmetic updates in form of new colour and new features. Price is Rs 1.31 lakhs (ex-sh), which is Rs 1k more than existing Dual ABS Apache 200.

New Updates

The new Apache RTR 200 4V comes in a new shade of blue seen for the first time in this range. TVS says that this colour is inspired from racing. The overall Apache styling DNA remains intact, however, the addition of a new paint scheme and decals are tasteful and up the styling quotient by a notch. It still gets its signature sharp face for which the naked streetfighter is known for.

Speaking about the new features, 2020 TVS Apache 200 now comes with first in segment ride modes – Sport, Urban and Rain. There is a dedicated ride mode switch, which helps rider to change ride modes on the fly.

It also gets adjustable front suspension. This will help the owner / rider to change the suspension setting as per their preference / road conditions. Levers are also adjustable – first in segment. ABS has been tuned as per ride mode selected.

There have been no other changes in hardware either with the RTR 200 4V based on a double-cradle chassis with telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock from KYB at rear. Anchoring duties are carried out by petal disc brakes at both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS. Recently, TVS also launched an affordable variant of Apache RTR 200 4V which gets single-channel ABS.

Engine and Features

Coming to its powertrain, it draws its power from a 197.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 20.5 PS of power and 16.8 Nm of torque. It is paired to a six-speed transmission with slipper clutch and assist. Comparing these figures to its BS4 predecessor, the BS6 iteration makes the same power but 1.3 Nm less torque. TVS has also equipped it with a first-in-segment Glide Through Traffic or GTT which helps the engine rev up and glide even at idling conditions.

Even the equipment on the remains identical to the regular model. It comes with a SmartXonnect Bluetooth console which allows the rider to attend calls as well as text alerts and also make use of turn-by-turn navigation features. Apart from usual trip and bike related data, the console also reads out additional information such as lap times, top speed, and even lean angles.

TVS has priced this special edition Apache RTR 200 4V at Rs 1.31 lakhs (ex-showroom) which makes it a premium of Rs 1k over the standard dual ABS model. Apache RTR 200 4V locks horn with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and Honda Hornet 2.0.