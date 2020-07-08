2020 Vespa scooter facelift bookings open online – Rs 2k benefits offer

The two scooters were showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year

Piaggio India has now started accepting bookings for the new Vespa VXL and SXL scooters, with launch date set for later this month. Like most other automakers in India, Vespa too has initiated the online booking service in keeping with the health and safety precautions to be maintained during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can visit www.shop.vespaindia.com to book either of these scooters. Booking amount is set at Rs.1,000. 2020 Vespa Facelift VXL and SXL scooters are offered in new colour options and with several feature updates.

Built of a monocoque steel body, the two scooters receive LED headlamps with an extra bright daytime running light, boot light and a USB charging port. It also gets adjustable rear suspension while it sits on 5 petal design wheels fitted with broad tyres offering riders a smoother riding experience.

In keeping with the new BS6 emission standards, the new Vespa VXL and SXL scooters receive clean emission 3-valve technology fuel injection engine. Apart from the upgrade, the engines get the same power and performance figures as seen on the pre-facelifted models.

Vespa VXL and SXL are available with BS6-compliant 125cc and 150cc engine options, with fuel-injection. The 125cc motor offers 9.77 hp at 7,500rpm and 9.60Nm torque at 5,500rpm. The larger 150cc motor is capable of output of 10.3 hp power at 7,600rpm and 10.6Nm torque at 5,500rpm. Both scooters receive a front disc brake with a twin-pot caliper and are seen with ABS, or a combined braking system as a standard feature depending on brake setup. The two scooters also get adjustable rear suspension.

Initial examples of the two 2020 Vespa VXL and SXL scooters have already been shipped to company dealerships. Official launch date is slated for sometime later this month after which deliveries would commence. Prices of the new scooters are yet to be announced.

Piaggio India launched new e-commerce website for its two wheeler range of products in June 2020. It includes two different online stores for its Vespa scooters and another for Aprilia two wheelers in India. This online service will allow dealers to be in touch with customers, accept bookings, and answer their queries. They will also be able to initiate payment and finish documentation process online. Buyers do not need to enter showroom, and can get delivery right up to their doorstep.