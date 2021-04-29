2021 Aprilia RS 125 And Tuono 125 Debut In Italy – India Launch Unlikely

New Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 come with visual, functional and engine updates

Ahead of their launch in international markets, Aprilia has unveiled 2021 RS 125 And Tuono 125. A number of changes have been incorporated to keep the twins relevant to market trends.

2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 key updates

The 125cc twins get refreshed bodywork with new paint schemes. With the reworked body panels, the motorcycles look a lot sleeker and aggressive. The headlight assembly has been updated and it looks similar to that of SXR125 and SXR160. The semi-digital instrument cluster has also been replaced with a new fully-digital unit.

The engine is the same as earlier, but it has been tweaked to comply with Euro 5 emission norms. Even with transition to Euro 5, power output remains the same as earlier at 15.2PS at 10,750rpm. As per European norms, this is the max power output allowed for motorcycles of this class. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In other changes, Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 get wider rear tyres. The dual-channel ABS system has also been updated. There could be updates to suspension and braking system as well, but these will be confirmed at the time of launch.

Will India get 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125?

It is unlikely that Aprilia will introduce the 125cc twins in the Indian market. High pricing could be one of the reasons, something that would make the twins out of reach of most customers.

For reference, we can compare with prices of bigger siblings – RS 660 and Tuono 660. These are scheduled for launch soon. As per a leaked document, prices of RS 660 and Tuono 660 start at Rs 13.39 lakh and Rs 13.09 lakh, respectively.

Supposing that Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 are launched in the Indian market, they will rival the likes of KTM RC125 and 125 Duke. The latter two would work out much cheaper. Moreover, there won’t be any major difference in performance between KTM 125 twins and Aprilia 125 twins. Due to these reasons, Aprilia may not choose to target the entry-level performance biking segment in India.

However, Aprilia has confirmed that it is working on a 300-400cc motorcycle that will be especially designed for the Indian market. It will take on rivals such as KTM RC 390. An exact timeline is not available, but Aprilia’s new 300-400cc motorcycle for Indian market could take more than a year.

Aprilia’s current focus in India is maxi-scooter segment, wherein the company has planned the launch of SXR125. It’s based on its bigger sibling, SXR160. Pre-order bookings are open for SXR125 for Rs 5k. Aprilia has officially revealed the price of SXR125 at Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom (Delhi).