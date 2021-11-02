2021 Aprilia SR 160 Facelift New Spy Shots – Launch Soon

Aprilia SR 160 doesn’t have a direct rival in India but locks horns with its cousins from the Vespa brand

Aprilia will be updating the SR 160 power scooter with a mild facelift in the next few days. Two prototypes of the updated scooter have been spotted in an Aprilia dealer yard in Bengaluru. This is the second instance where the facelifted SR 160 has been spotted in recent months, the first in an undisguised avatar.

However, the updates are likely to remain purely cosmetic in nature with no changes in specifications. The nature of updates though subtle are noticeable. For instance, the new 2022 Aprilia SR 160 flaunts new body graphics which lend the scooter a fresh appeal.

New Aprilia SR 160 Facelift – Updated Styling

Among other updates is the addition of a single-piece pillion grab rail as opposed to split grab rails in the outgoing model. It also gets an updated V-shaped single-beam LED headlamp cluster instead of a dual-beam unit in the current SR 160.

The headlight is flanked by sleek LED DRLs on both sides. Styling on the front apron has also been revised which now features new creases on the side fairings.

The scooter is seen in two paint schemes- white and black. The former gets a dual-tone treatment with blacked-out fenders, handlebar, grab rail, alloy wheels and floorboard panels. On closer inspection, it appears that the front mudguard has been provided with a carbon fibre finish which enhanced the premium appeal of the scooter.

SR 160 continues to feature the same set of turn indicators housed on the sides of the handlebar. Another interesting piece of detail is the tricolour (green, white and red) of the Italian flag embossed on the front apron signifying the scooter’s origin.

2021 Aprilia SR 160 Facelift – Mechanical Specs

In its updated iteration, SR 160 will be powered by the same 160cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor which kicks out 10.8 bhp at 7600rpm and 11.6 Nm at 6000rpm. This motor is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 30mm telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Anchorage is taken care of by a 220mm disc at front and a 140mm drum at rear, assisted by a single-channel ABS as standard.

Aprilia offers 14-inch alloy wheels on SR 160 while it tips the weighing scales at 122 kilos in the current model. Other features include a semi-digital instrument console as standard and a windscreen and perimeter-type crash guards that are offered as accessories. SR 160 is currently priced between Rs 1.09 lakh and Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom). We can expect a slight bump in prices with the given set of updates.

