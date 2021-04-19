2021 Audi A7 L Sedan Debuts – Developed In Association With SAIC

The long awaited LWB variant of the A7 has finally been revealed

Audi shows off the new A7L at Auto Shanghai 2021. The A7 L is a now a sedan, positioned on a significantly longer wheelbase as compared to its earlier Sportback counterpart. Till date, it was possible to buy the Audi A7 Sportback in China as an import. However, the new range has been expanded to an A7L sedan developed specially for the Chinese markets.

This is the first Audi for the Chinese markets which the company has developed along with SAIC (owner of MG Motor) which is one of the big four state owned car maker in China, along with Changan Automobile, FAW Group and Dongfeng Motor Corporation. Audi had entered into a JV with SAIC which was announced at the end of last year.

Feature Updates

Audi had long been working on an extended wheelbase variant of the A7 in keeping with the penchant for added legroom by customers in China. Audi does offer quite a few LWB models in China such as the Q2L, Q5L, A4L and A6L to name a few and the A7L will now be added to this list.

In most cases, it is just an increase in wheelbase length. However, this time round, the rear door has also been extended thereby offering more space within cabin area at the rear. The A7L also sees a redesigned roofline which is now with a more upright setup while second row side windows are also increased in size.

Audi has made certain changes at the rear with a more sedan style trunk, a prominent lip spoiler on the trunk lid and new tail lamps along with revised LEDs. The interiors could also sport some changes considering it now has added space and improved legroom by 10 cms. Passengers at the rear may also receive some added amenities though these have not been revealed as on date.

Extended Wheelbase

The Audi A7L will be manufactured at the new Shanghai plant from later this year alongside the regular A7 Sportback. It will be based on the MLB Evo platform. The sedan will stand 5,076mm in length with distance between axles extended by 98mm to 3,026mm while height will be less than the standard A8

The A7L stretched sedan derivative of the Sportback will be powered by a 3.0 liter turbocharged V6 engine with mild hybrid technology. The engine makes 335 hp power and 500 Nm torque with a Quattro all-wheel drive system along with a 7 speed dual clutch automatic transmission. It gets air suspension as standard and four wheel drive steering ensuring better manoeuvrability and high speed cornering facilities for the sedan.

Along with extended versions for the Chinese markets, Audi is also going ahead with its electric initiative confirming launch of the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q6 e-tron. The two models will be produced at Volkswagen’s Zwickau factory in Germany. For Chinese market, assembly of the new Audi models is planned as a part of the joint venture between Audi and SAIC in Anting, China.