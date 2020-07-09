2021 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron electric SUV concept debuts

The production-spec Audi Q4 Sportback will be powered by a twin-motor setup making a combined output of ~300bhp

Showcased earlier at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron is slated to hit production sometime in early 2021. The market-ready Audi Q4 Sportback electric SUV will have similar dimensions (LxWxH: 4600x1600x1900mm) as its concept avatar. Its wheelbase stands at 2,770mm.

Audi AG’s Q4 Sportback e-tron is based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB (Modular Electrification Propulsion Platform) architecture. It sports a swooping roofline, a massive rear spoiler, aggressive-looking bumpers, slim full-LED headlamps and bar taillamp. The extended wheel arches house 22-inch five-spoke wheels. This particular example is finished in Kinetic Grey.

The Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, despite being a compact crossover-coupe on paper, boasts of massive interior space made possible due to the absence of a transmission tunnel. This translates to added legroom at the front and rear. The EV has a flat floor under which its batteries are positioned. Seating is done up with high-quality Alcantara while a host of sustainable materials such as microfibre are used for the headliner, window panels, door rails and dashboard.

The cabin is finished in warm colours, which offer a striking contrast with the dark-carpeted floor. Rather than conventional metallic accents, the cabin employs Plexiglas treatment painted in high gloss, multi-layered frosted paint for a more premium effect. The steering wheel can control almost all functions associated with the 12.3-inch Audi MMI touchscreen infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

There are ample amounts of storage as well. In place of a traditional gear lever/selector and handbrake, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron comes with a wireless phone-charging cradle.

The Audi Q4 Sportback (SUV/crossover coupe) shares the same powertrain and battery as on the Q4 e-tron (regular bodystyle) — also expected to launch sometime in 2021. The two electric motors are positioned on either axle for optimal weight distribution. The motor in the front offers about 100bhp and 150Nm while the rear unit generates 201bhp and 310Nm, to create a combined output of just over 300bhp. Both motors are powered by an 82kWh battery pack.

The Audi Q4 Sportback, a rival to the Tesla Model Y, e-tron promises a range of 450km as per the WLTP cycle. Using a fast-charger, its battery pack can attain 80 per cent juice from empty in about 30 minutes. 0-100km/h acceleration time stands at 6.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 180km/h. The German automaker also plans to introduce 20 EVs by 2025 that could eventually cover around 40 per cent of its overall car sales.