2021 Audi Q5 India Production Starts – First SUV Rolls Out

The upcoming 2021 Audi Q5 facelift is expected to pack more features along with a few styling updates and the option of a petrol-only powertrain

One of the best selling Audi SUVs in India, was discontinued since the BS6 norms kicked in. Finally, the Q5 is returning to India in its latest avatar. Today, Audi India rolled out the first unit of the facelifted Q5 from their plant in Aurangabad. It will be launched as a CKD.

2021 Audi Q5 India Production Starts

The 2021 Q5 facelift made its international debut last year but its launch in India got deferred due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The updated SUV gets revised exterior styling, refreshed interiors and a BS6 emission engine.

Audi had suspended sales of a number of its SUVs such as Q3, Q5 and Q7 when the updated emission norms came into effect and the company decided to pull all diesel-powered vehicles from the market. This resulted in huge decline of sales for Audi India.

Updated Styling, Features

The updated Q5 gets subtle variations in exterior styling such as a more prominent front grille, new LED headlamps and taillamps, and reprofiled front and rear bumpers. The international-spec model unveiled last year comes with Matrix LED technology although it isn’t confirmed if this feature will be offered in the India-spec model or not.

Inside the cabin of the new Q5, one could minor tweaks in layout with more features onboard. One of the notable features included in the equipment is a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display with a new MIB3 platform. The infotainment unit is also compatible with all standard connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in addition to connected car tech with Amazon Alexa integration.

Powertrain Specs

Audi is finally launching the SUV with a mid-life facelift by the end of November this year after more than one and a half years of hiatus. Local production of the updated SUV has commenced at Audi’s facility based out of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Coming to powertrain specs, as mentioned earlier, Audi has discontinued all oil burners from its lineup and gone all-petrol. Hence, the updated Q5 will be solely offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which pumps out 242 bhp. This motor is exclusively coupled with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

The facelifted Q5 is also expected to be packed with lots of driver-aided electronics just like the international-spec model. Upon its launch, Q5 will compete against the likes of Land Rover Discovery Sport, BMW X3 and Mercedes Benz GLC.