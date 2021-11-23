2021 Audi Q5 SUV India Launch Price Rs 58.93 L To Rs 63.77 L

2021 Audi Q5 has been launched in India today – It comes in exclusively powered by a 2.0 liter turbo-petrol engine

It may be recalled that Audi had discontinued sale of Q5 along with Q3 and Q7 prior to the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission standards which came into effect in April last year. All its diesel powered vehicles were struck off the company’s website as the they exited from its petrol plus diesel strategy to petrol and electrification. This led to a massive decline in sales for Audi India.

Audi has today re-introduced the 2021 Q5 SUV. This time round, it is a petrol powered model only. Audi Q5 facelift made its global presence felt in June 2020. Bookings in India have opened on the company website or via dealerships at a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

2021 Audi Q5 SUV – Updates

For starters, the new 2021 Audi Q5 SUV will be presented in two trims of Premium Plus (Rs 58.93 lakh) and Technology (Rs 63.77 lakh) but will get a sole petrol engine option. All prices are ex-sh. It will sport exterior updates for a fresher appeal with a wider hexagonal front grille with vertical chrome strips, revised LED headlamps connected with a brushed aluminum strip and a new front bumper design.

It will also get a reworked rear bumper and will ride on larger 19 inch S Design wheels with five double-spoke alloys. Colour options on offer include – Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Mythos Black, Floret Silver and Manhattan Gray.

Interiors are offered in Atlas beige and Okapi brown in leather leatherette upholstery with inlays in Piano black finishing. Features will include a large 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs on Audi’s new MIB-3 system said to be 10 times faster as compared to its predecessor. There is also a 12.3 inch Audi virtual digital driver display.

It also gets connected car technology and Amazon’s Alexa platform and a 19 speaker, 755 watt Bang and Olufsen sound system with 3D sound. On board features will also include wireless phone charging, remote boot opening and Audi Park Assist besides a panoramic sunroof and 30 colour ambient lighting. Where safety is concerned, the 2021 Audi Q5 will get a total of 8 airbags which will include rear side airbags, traction control and ABS and EBD.

2021 Audi Q5 SUV – Powertrain Options

Audi Q5 facelift will be offered exclusively with a petrol engine option. This 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, turbo petrol unit will make 249 hp power and 370 Nm torque mated to a S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox along with a Quattro all-wheel drive which will be offered as standard. 0-100 kmph acceleration is achieved in 6.3 seconds while top speed is rated at 237 kmph.

Audi has also enhanced suspension by adding damping control to reduce body roll. The new Q5 also comes with Audi Drive Select, which allows the driver to chose from 6 modes ranging from Comfort, dynamics, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road. Production of new Q5 SUV has commenced at Audi’s facility in Aurangabad in Maharashtra. 2021 Audi Q5 facelift will continue to rival Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Discovery Sport, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.