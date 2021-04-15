2021 Bajaj CT110X Launch Price Rs 55k – 4 New Colour Options

2021 Bajaj CT110X comes with extra features as a top-end variant with better stability, sturdiness, and superior rider control

Bajaj Auto has launched the new CT110X motorcycle. The 110-cc engine offering sits on top of the variant lineup. And is available at a price of Rs 55,494 (Ex showroom – Delhi). 4 colour choices have been introduced.

The top end CT110X variant features a wider tank, thicker crash guard, child foothold, dual texture, and dual stitched premium seats. Changes have been made where looks, performance, and sturdier build are concerned. Designed focus addresses challenging riding conditions.

7 kg load capacity rear carrier

Meant to offer something more than competitors in the segment, Bajaj Auto says CT110X has a bolder and muscular look. This is supported through a wider cross-section, round sturdy headlight, and an all black visor. Feature changes include thicker crash guards and moulded footholds for safety and comfort.

Rear carrier has a load capacity of 7 kgs. The seat features a dual-texture and dual stitched finish. CT110 X features Bajaj’s 115 cc DTS-i engine and returns 6.33 kW power at 7500 rpm, and a torque of 9.81 Nm (at 5000 rpm). Semi knobby tyres, a square tube, and semi-double cradle frame are charged with stability, sturdiness, and superior rider control on any terrain.

Value proposition

Higher ground clearance is pegged at 170 mm to tackle varied road conditions. Wheelbase measures at 1285 mm for better stability on bad roads. Integrated tank pads and a raised front fender accentuates a modern tough look. Grey and Black colour combinations form the basis of the colour themes.

Sarang Kanade – President, Motorcycles – Bajaj Auto said “With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage.

The new CT110X is for those who have always wanted to own a vehicle which not only looks good but is also strongly built and can take on the toughest of riding conditions. We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering – the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment.”

While manufacturers have seen some movement in wholesale numbers in recent months, sales through the last fiscal suffered big time. The 100cc-110cc motorcycle segment proves to be bread and butter for manufacturers. The strong commuter segment can grow under stable economic conditions.

Bajaj have been queued into this market tend, and do offer a range of products to cater to varying segment needs. The addition of the newest CT110X is intended to further strengthen segment presence by being an attractive proposition to buyers.