2021 Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets New Colours – Spied In Dealership

Bajaj Dominar 250 with new colour options have already started reaching dealerships – Launch is expected soon

After introducing new paint schemes for its Pulsar range of motorcycles, Bajaj Auto is now gearing up to launch new colour options for Dominar 250. Two new shades of the quarter-litre tourer namely- Aurora Green and Vine Black, have recently been spotted in dealerships.

Though there has been no official confirmation from the Chakan-based bikemaker regarding this development yet. Currently, Dominar 250 is available in two paint options- Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. Prior to this, the Aurora Green shade was exclusive to the more powerful Dominar 400, hence, owners of the latter might not be very thrilled about this development.

However, there are some subtle differences that visually distinguish Dominar 400 from Dominar 250. For example, the former rides on diamond-cut alloy wheels which the ladder misses out on. Other than the updated colour palette, there will be no changes on the quarter-litre motorcycles. We expect the new colour schemes to be introduced in the coming few weeks.

Dominar 250 Specs & Features

Dominar 250 is powered by a 248.7cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that returns an output of 26.6 bhp and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Suspension setup consists of upside-down telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear.

Braking duties are carried out by single disc brakes at both ends with 300mm and 230m rotors at front and rear respectively. Safety net is provided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle tips the weighing scales at 180 kg while it can hold fuel up to 13 litres.

Features on offer include full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, split seats, stylish mirror stalks and a twin-barrel exhaust. Prices of the quarter-litre tourer were recently incremented from Rs. 1.67 lakh to Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Therefore, we do not expect prices to be hiked again for the new colour options. Dominar 250 competes against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bullet 350, Jawa Forty-Two and Mahindra Mojo.

New Pulsar NS125

In other news, Bajaj recently launched a new entry-level motorcycle in the Pulsar range called Pulsar NS125. It is powered by a 124.4cc single-cylinder DTS-i engine that pushes out 11.8 PS of power at 8500rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. It is offered with a 5-speed gearbox. Available in four colour options- Burnt Red, Fiery Orange, Beach Blue and Pewter Grey, Pulsar NS125 is offered at a price of Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom).