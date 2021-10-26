2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 Updated With Factory Fitted Accessories

Recently, Bajaj attained the landmark of selling 1 lakh units of Dominar-branded bikes across the world

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2021 Dominar 400 which comes with new factory-fitted accessories. The latest iteration of the sports tourer comes at a price of Rs 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The new accessory package is offered as a standard fitment and comprises strong touring essentials which make the bike more touring friendly.

The company has optimised the accessory package for long-distance touring and consists of a long list of add-ons including handguards, a tall visor, leg guard, engine bash plate, USB Charging Port, navigation stay, saddle stay and carrier and back stopper. The new model comes at a premium of Rs 5,000 over the outgoing model. The older variant is discontinued. The Dominar 400 is now only on offer with this factory-fitted accessories version.

2021 Bajaj Dominar 400 Update – New touring-friendly accessories

Considering the number of standard accessories included in the package, the marginal hike in price seems very justified. The additional accessories have also lent Dominar 400 a refreshed styling which now looks ready to go touring.

In its new avatar, Dominar 400 gets a more distinctive front end with an angular and taller visor. The bike also features aerodynamically sculpted fighter jet-inspired handguards with flexi-winglets for maximum wind protection.

The addition of a luggage carrier not only offers an aesthetic appeal but is also a functional upgrade which makes it more touring friendly. Attached to the luggage carrier is a back stopper that ensures comfort to the pillion during long distances. The stylish engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate and a discreet leg guard offer good impact protection.

The Chakan-based manufacturer has also installed a navigation stay where the rider can install his/her navigation device. Further, Dominar 400 is also offered with a USB charging port to keep one’s phone connected. Apart from all accessories mentioned above, Bajaj is also offering a saddle stay which will be a paid accessory. This add-on will be available at the dealership level and can be bought at an undisclosed price.

Engine & Hardware Specs

Other than the added accessory package, nothing has been changed on Dominar 400. Powering the sports tourer is the same 373.3cc DOHC single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which pumps out 39.5 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Hardware configurations of Dominar 400 also remain identical with suspension duties handled by 43mm USD forks at front and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends with a rotor diameter of 320mm up front and 230mm at rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels. The colour palette on Dominar 400 also remains the same with two colour options– Aurora Green and Charcoal Black.