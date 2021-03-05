2021 Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start Launch Price Rs 54k – Ex Sh Delhi

All new Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) launched at under 54k, ex sh, Delhi

Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) at a price of Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes it the most affordable 100cc Electric Start motorcycle in the segment.

New Platina 100 ES features a 102 cc, four stoke, single cylinder, SOHC, Air cooled engine. Cosmetic updates revolve around a refreshed look, new rear view mirrors for better visibility, and project new-age styling to the bike. New Platina 100 ES is available in two colours – Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals. Sales are underway with availability across all Bajaj dealerships.

2021 Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) features

Apart from stressing on affordability, Platina 100 ES updates build on segment leading features. They include tubeless tyres for ride convenience. A 20 percent longer front and rear suspension makes for less jerks when manoeuvring potholes. The long seat is designed for rider and pillion comfort.

LED DRL Headlamp makes for clear visibility while also being part of the style package. Wide Rubber footpads have been used for superior grip. Spring in Spring suspension paves the way for better shock absorption, making longer rides more comfy. And new mirrors are in-line with functionality and style improvement.

Mass market 100cc segment

The mass market commuter bike segment has greta potential in India. Cumulative sales are in lakhs on a regular basis. And because these motorcycles are valued for functionality, it’s essential that manufacturers are able to aptly cater to rider needs. An important parameter here is longer and regular daily rides.

This puts emphasis on the need for a competitive price point, fuel efficiency. and comfort during regular long rides. Bajaj relies on segment leading comfort with ‘Comfortec technology’ of the Platina brand.

For Bajaj, its Platina range is an important one. The series contributes to the most sales in the 100 cc segment after the winning Pulsar range. While with the Pulsar, Bajaj has offered a wide capacity range, Bajaj Platina as a brand is a lone warrior. It’s essentially a 100 cc motorcycle. As such, feature improvement keeping in mind market dynamics can help improve its value proposition in a segment where demand is unending.

Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of Kick start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology.”