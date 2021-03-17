2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 New Matte Red Colour Twin Disc Variant Launch Soon

Bajaj Auto will soon launch new colour schemes on Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180 models

Recently, we reported a new colour scheme for the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150. As it appears, the Moon White Edition was presented in the single disc variant while the twin disc variant gets a new colour scheme using the same colour combination although in different proportions. Pulsar 180 is seen with new blue colour.

Updated Cosmetics

In another video by Jet wheels, the split seat, twin-disc variant of Pulsar 150 is shown with a three-one paint scheme just like the Moon White Edition except in this case the most prominent colour being matte red instead of white. The predominant red paint is complemented by contrasting shades of black and white.

The unique colour combination makes for very tasteful and attractive body graphics. The front of the motorcycle, as usual, is covered in a black shade which is complemented by the tri-colour graphics.

The front fender has been painted in gloss black with a carbon fibre finish. Similar carbon fibre treatments are seen on the central toolbox panel and rear fender. It rolls on blacked-out alloy wheels which get a white colour stripe on its rims. Mechanical components such as the engine-gearbox assembly, central body panel, exhaust pipe and engine guard have been finished in matte black.

Just like the Moon White Edition, mechanical components such as the engine-gearbox assembly, central body panel, exhaust pipe and engine guard are painted in black. Additionally, design of the ‘150’ branding on the rear fender is also revised slightly.

Most of the body components have been given matte-black finish treatments while some of its components such as an exhaust cover, pillion grab rails and a clip-on handlebar.

Mechanical Specs

In terms of specifications, it is powered by the same BS6 compliant 149.5cc air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected motor which is able to generate and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The hardware setup of this new colour variant is also identical to the existing model.

The frame of the bike is suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and dual springs with adjustable preload at rear. Braking setup in this model consists of disc brakes at both ends with rotors of 280mm and 230mm dia at front and rear respectively.

In terms of features, it still gets a part-digital and part-analogue instrument console. It gets a halogen headlight with an LED taillight and turn indicators. Safety net is provided by a single-channel ABS as standard across the range. It is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 2000-3000 over the regular twin disc variant of Pulsar 150. Upon its launch, it will continue to be pitted against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda Unicorn, Yamaha FZS Fi.