Bajaj Pulsar 180 is now a naked roadster and hence stands 10 kgs lighter as compared to the Pulsar 180F

In 2019, Bajaj discontinued the Pulsar 180, and replaced it with 180F. Now they have brought back the Pulsar 180 in 2021. It is priced from Rs 1.08 lakhs, making it Rs.7k cheaper as compared to the Pulsar 180F which carried a price tag of Rs.1.15 lakhs, ex-sh prices. Bookings have opened and initial examples move into company showrooms.

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Styling Elements

Borrowing design inspiration from the Pulsar 150, new Pulsar 180 is seen with sporty body graphics across its fuel tank and front fender. It also receives split seats, pillion grab rails and multi spoke black finished alloy wheels.

Headlamp is halogen and it comes along with twin pilot lamps. It continues to sport the same instrument cluster as seen on its 180F counterpart with an digital-analogue tachometer and LCD screen relaying information in terms of speed and fuel and an odometer.

The 2021 Pulsar 180 is offered in two colour options of Laser Black and Nuclear Blue. Other design highlights also include a tinted windshield, clip on handlebars and black rear view mirrors. Below is a detailed first look video of the new Pulsar 180, credit to Youtube channel Nitish Neo.

Engine, Braking and Suspension

The naked roadster gets powered by a 178.6cc, single cylinder, 2 valve, air cooled engine that also powers the 180F. This engine makes 17.02 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm, which is lower by 0.2 hp and 0.3 Nm as compared to the engine on the Pulsar 180F. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Kerb weight stands at 145 kgs which is 10 kgs lighter as compared to the 180F since it is devoid of fairing.

Braking and suspension is also carried over from the Pulsar 180F with 280mm front and 230mm rear disc setup and a single-channel ABS system and telescopic front forks and five-step adjustable gas-charged mono-shock at the rear. Mileage of new Pulsar 180 is more or less the same as before and there is no huge improvement in this department.

Rivals

The new Bajaj Pulsar 180 enters a segment where it will take on TVS Apache RTR 180 (Rs.1.08,270). It will also compete with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Pulsar NS160, Yamaha FZS FI-V3 and Hero Xtreme 160R in a similar price range.

In related news, Bajaj Auto is also gearing up to add more motorcycles to the Pulsar range, that will include 250cc bikes. The Bajaj Pulsar NS250 and RS250 are pegged for launch later this year. They will share both platform and engine with the KTM 250 Duke. The Pulsar RS250 will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 while the Pulsar NS250 compete with the Suzuki Gixxer 250.