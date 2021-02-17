2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

In addition to switching back to the familiar bikini fairing, the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar also gets updated digi-analog instrument console and bold decals

Back in 2018, Bajaj discontinued its popular Pulsar 180 variant with 180F which came equipped with 220F’s semi-fairing. The addition of fairing with projector headlamps permitted Bajaj to optimize the large Pulsar family’s tight market positioning with respect to each other. However, things have been evolving in the 150 to 200 cc motorcycle market and it seems the Pune-based two wheeler major has decided to roll back the change two years later.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 with the original bikini fairing has started reaching dealerships, indicating that the official launch is not far away. It will be on sale alongside the semi-faired 180F, which is priced about Rs 9k more. Price of the Pulsar 180 is Rs 1.05 lakh ex-sh while that of the 180F is Rs 1.14 lakh, ex-sh.

The new Pulsar 180 adopts the classic family styling but gets unique contrast decals on the fener, fuel tank extensions, tailpiece and belly pan. The headlamp housing appears to have been tweaked slightly but there are no other noteworthy visual changes.

The digi-analog instrument console has been borrowed from the 220F. The blue backlit digital display unit offers multiple information including speed, distance to empty, fuel efficiency, side-stand status, odometer service reminder, and so on.

Specifications

Given that the Bajaj Pulsar family received BS6 updates only last year, we don’t expect the 2021 Pulsar 180 to have any significant changes to its powertrain specifications. To recap, the premium commuter is powered by a 178.6 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which is mated to a 5-speed transmission. Power and torque figures stand at 17 hp and 14.52 Nm of torque.

The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 carries forward the traditional telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, front and rear disc brakes with single-channel ABS, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Market positioning

The continued success of TVS Apache RTR 180 and the advent of Honda Hornet 2.0 has prompted Bajaj to reposition its Pulsar 180. Ditching the semi-fairing and reverting back to the bikini unit would lead to a considerable price drop. The 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 with aggressive pricing will take the fight to its rivals. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video by AUTO TRAVEL TECH below.

The Pulsar 180F did not manage meet Bajaj’s sales expectations despite derive its design from the popular 220F. So, in the revised Pulsar lineup for this year, the semi-faired variant may not have a place.

The classic Bajaj Pulsar design has aged very well over these years. While its competitors feel the need to constantly evolve and revise their aesthetics, the Pulsar continues to enjoy enviable popularity among young and middle-aged customers alike. We expect the new 180 variant to do better than its outgoing faired sibling in terms of monthly sales volumes.