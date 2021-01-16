2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F New Model Reaches Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

Along with adding new features to the Pulsar 220F, Bajaj has also increased prices by Rs 2,003

A popular dual-purpose, performance oriented commuter bike, Bajaj Pulsar 220F is now available in its 2021 iteration. The updated model has started arriving at showrooms and is available for test rides. Pulsar 220F new model comes with new features and improved engine performance.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F 2021 new features

One of the key updates is the repositioning of the odometer wire. As compared to the earlier model that had the odometer wire connected to the front wheel, the new model has the wire connected to the rear wheel. This is part of the digital upgrade of the motorcycle, which also includes an updated instrument console.

The speedometer is placed at the left whereas the info screen is on the right. It displays a range of information such as trip meter, fuel economy per trip and distance to empty. The only things that seem to be lacking is a gear indicator and clock. These weren’t available in the earlier model either.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F 2021 engine

Updated Pulsar 220F will continue using the same 220 cc DTS-i BS6, oil-cooled engine that is capable of delivering 20.4 ps of max power and 18.55 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Below is the detailed walkaround video by MRD Vlogs.

However, based on test rides by YouTuber MRD Vlogs, performance and acceleration have been improved on the new model. The engine also seems smoother, as compared to the existing model. It is possible that the engine may have been fine-tuned to deliver improved performance.

As shown in the test ride video, the bike accelerates from 0 to 70 kmph in just around 4-5 seconds. It also achieves a top speed of 112 kmph in a seemingly effortless manner.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F 2021 design and styling

There are no major changes in the design and styling of updated 220F. It continues with its sporty profile, as is evident in its projector headlamps, aerodynamic semi-fairing, split seats, sleek LED tail lamp, laser edged graphics, split rear grab rails, upswept silencer with deep carbon black wrapping, and colour coded alloy wheel decals. Colour options of Back Blue and Black Red are also the same as earlier.

Apart from the new features and enhanced engine performance, all other features and cycle parts are the same as earlier. The bike utilizes telescopic front suspension with anti-friction brush and 5-way adjustable Nitrox shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 280 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear.

With the updates, Bajaj Pulsar 220F new 2021 model could become pricier by around Rs 2k. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).