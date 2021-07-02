2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 NS Teased As Newest Street Machine?

Bajaj is expected to launch the new Pulsar 250 in the festive season later this year competing against other quarter-litre roadsters

Bajaj is developing a new 250cc iteration of Pulsar. This motorcycle could actually become a reality sooner than expected, as the homegrown brand has teased an upcoming motorcycle on its social media platform. It is likely that this could be the upcoming quarter-litre Pulsar.

The latest post uploaded by Bajaj shows an image of a motorcycle hidden behind a flurry of smoke with a caption that read, “Can you guess the newest street machine?”. This could also be a marketing gimmick from the bikemaker and could easily be the latest entrant to the Pulsar family- NS125. The black alloy wheels with white rim stickers along with white accents on engine guard back this claim.

Pulsar 250- Expected Design & Features

Previously, a testing prototype spotted was the naked roadster version of Pulsar 250 which will probably wear the branding of ‘NS’. There is also going to be a faired version with the same mechanical setup onboard which is likely to wear the ‘RS’ branding.

As seen in earlier spy shots, the upcoming bike gets a muscular fuel tank with extended shrouds and bikini fairing. Other notable highlights include an upswept side exhaust, an upright tail section and a split seat setup. Overall body proportions look evidently larger than NS200.

It could feature an all-LED lighting setup and an all-digital instrument console with a full-colour display and Bluetooth connectivity. Bajaj is also expected to offer smartphone connectivity tech in the upcoming bike. This new Pulsar could feature an all-new 250cc motor and will be underpinned by a new platform.

Expected Mechanical Specs

The upcoming Pulsar 250 is likely to be based on a new platform different from the one used in Dominar 250 and KTM 250 Duke. It will draw its energy from a new 248.9cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Power and torque outputs are likely to range between Pulsar 220F and Dominar 250. This unit will be linked to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch on offer.

Hardware setup of the bike will comprise telescopic forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. Braking will be taken care of by disc brakes on both wheels while safety net will be provided by a dual-channel ABS.

The new Pulsar 250 could be hitting showrooms later this year, before the onset of the festive season. Bajaj will pitch the new Pulsar 250 as a premium sporty commuter offering and will be competing against Yamaha FZ25 and FZS25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM Duke 250 and its own sibling Dominar 250.