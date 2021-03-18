2021 Bajaj Pulsar Black, White, Red, Blue – 4 New Colours In Matte Finish

Pulsar 150 has remained a popular choice in its class for more than a decade

For a sportier look and feel, Bajaj has introduced new colour option and visual updates for its bestselling Pulsar 150 motorcycle. The bike is available in three models, Pulsar 150 standard, Pulsar 150 Neon and Pulsar 150 dual disc. While the engine and core cycle parts are the same across all three models, they differ in terms of their colour options and graphics.

2021 Pulsar 150 New Colours – Matte Edition

The new colour options on offer with the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar are white, black, red and blue. All these colour options are finished in Matte and are expected to be officially launched soon. All colours uses a mix of others.

For example, the white Pulsar utilizes an exciting mix of red and black graphics against a white background. This triple colour combo can be seen on the headlight cowl, fuel tank, engine cowl and rear tail section. Another change can be seen on the front mudguard that gets glossy carbon fibre sticker.

The bike utilizes a blacked-out theme, as is evident in the blacked out engine, wheels, handlebar, rear view mirrors, exhaust pipe and heat shield, side panels, and rear suspension. The combo of white and black looks striking and strips of red further enhance the motorcycle’s visual appeal.

These new colour option for 2021 Pulsar 150 looks a lot sportier, as compared to the existing options of Black Grey and Black Red colours. The existing colours are dual-tone options that have contrasting graphics. Take a look at the detailed first look of all the new colour options on Bajaj Pulsar 150 in the video below. Video is credit to Jet Wheels.

It is possible that Bajaj may introduce new colour options for other Pulsar models. As of now, Pulsar 150 Neon is offered in Neon Red, Neon Silver and Neon Lime Green colour options. The twin disc model is available in Black Blue and Black Red colour options.

With the updates, 2021 Pulsar 150 single disc will become pricier by around Rs 2k-3k. Similarly, price of other Pulsar 150 models could be increased based on the level of updates they get. Pulsar 150 Neon is currently the cheapest, available at a starting price of Rs 94,125 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Pulsar 150 single disc costs Rs 1,00,070 whereas the twin disc model starts at Rs 1,03,072.

2021 Pulsar 150 engine

Engine is the same as earlier, a 149.50 cc, DTS-i FI, twin spark unit that is capable of generating 14 ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of max torque at 6,500 rpm. This is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is known for being fuel efficient, offering around 50-55 kmpl.

Pulsar 150 single disc variant has 260 mm disc brake at the front, integrated with single channel ABS. Rear wheel has 130 mm drum brake. The twin disc model has 280 mm and 230 mm disc brakes at front and rear. Suspension duties on-board Pulsar 150 single disc model are performed by 31 mm standard telescopic forks at the front and twin gas filled canister based shock absorber at the rear.