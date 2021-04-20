2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 India Launch Price Rs 94k – 4 New Colours

New Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 launched to further strengthen and widen Bajaj’s entry sport bike segment

New Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is the auto manufacturers sportiest 125cc segment offering. Pulsar NS125 entry sportsbike is designed to cater to the needs of young enthusiasts. The engine delivers power of 12 PS and torque of 11 Nm for segment topping performance. In keeping with the spirit of Pulsar, power comes from a 125cc BS6 DTS-i engine characterised by superior power, and immediate throttle response.

Segment-first features include a rigid perimeter frame for high-stiffness, and low flex for sharp handling. Nitrox mono-shock absorber helps with stability at varying riding speed. This makes for greater handling and stability on varied road types.

Pulsar NS 125 is now available at a price point of Rs 93,690, ex-sh Delhi. The entry level product widens the Pulsar ‘NS’ range of motorcycles’ portfolio and strengthens brand appeal and utility in the sports motorcycle branding front.

Pulsar NS 125 features

Pulsar NS 125 is available in four colour options, including Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey. The body is decked in high gloss metallic paint. The perimeter frame and alloys are finished in bronze shade.

Signature wolf-eyed headlamp cluster is matched with twin pilot lamps. The infinity twin-strip LED Tail lamps, split grab rail and smart design belly pan complete the external design aspects for a touch of sharpness.

Pulsar NS series has a firm grip on the entry sport segment. And over time, Bajaj has ensured there’s something for everyone in the Pulsar range, whether NS or not. The NS range benefits from its product range which includes Pulsar NS 200, and NS 160. The portfolio affirms the need for varied products across segments that can pack in a punch at an attractive price point.

First-time sport biking enthusiast

NS 160 is available at a price point of Rs 1,10,086, and NS 200 is available at a price of Rs 1,33,222. NS 125 intends to bring in yet more buyers into the fold by offering something to the first-time sport biking enthusiast.

Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said “We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts. The thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class leading features. The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand’s position in the Entry Sport Bike segment”.