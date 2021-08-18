Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Black Colour Is Back – First Look Walkaround

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 competes against other entry-level faired motorcycles such as Yamaha YZF R15 and KTM RC 200

Bajaj has reintroduced the Graphite Black colour option on Pulsar RS200, thus becoming the fourth colour option in the entry-level superbike lineup. The other three colour options on offer are Burnt Red, Pewter Grey and Pearl Metallic White.

Price of the newly added colour option has yet to be officially announced but in most probability, it will be offered at the same price as the rest of the options (Rs 1.61 lakh, ex-Pune). The bikemaker announced the introduction of the black colour option of RS200 by releasing a new TV commercial on YouTube.

Styling Unchanged

The new Pulsar RS200 Black wears the exact colour scheme as the motorcycle did in its BS4 era before being discontinued in its BS6 iteration. Contrast grey accents on the side panels provide a nice sporty contrast to the overall design.

The menacing front fascia with dual-beam LED headlights is accentuated in this paint scheme. RS200 is considered to be the most aggressive looking motorcycle in the Pulsar range of motorcycles. Watch the first look walkaround of the new RS200 black colour below, credit to The Sameer Vlogs.

The overall design cues are quite muscular with several creases and contours making it look very burly. The exhaust canister is styled quite neatly and compliments the overall motorcycle design. Apart from the new colour option, no other changes, neither mechanical nor in terms of features, have been made on the sports bike.

Engine Specs

Powering Pulsar RS200 is a 199.5cc fuel-injected, four-valve, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 24.2 bhp at 9750rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8000rpm. It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox and can attain a top speed of 141 kmph. This also makes it the fastest Pulsar motorcycle in the lineup as of now.

Upcoming Pulsar 250F

The Chakan-based two-wheeler manufacturer is currently working on developing a quarter-litre iteration of Pulsar which is likely to be named Pulsar 250F. The semi-faired motorcycle is expected to be a spiritual successor to the current 220F. It was recently confirmed by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, that the upcoming 250cc version of Pulsar will be launched in India by November 2021.

The date of launch should also coincide with the 20th Anniversary Celebrations of the Pulsar nametag in the country. Multiple test mules of the upcoming semi-faired motorcycle have been spotted in recent months. The design is closely related to the current flagship Pulsar 220F, hence, the new Pulsar 250F is considered to be a spiritual successor of the former.

The upcoming Pulsar 250F will be powered by a new 250cc single-cylinder air /oil-cooled engine that will be good enough for 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.