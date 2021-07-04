2021 Benda BD300 Cruiser Debuts – Honda Rebel, Royal Enfield Rival

The new iteration of the BD300 cruiser from Benda is a more comfortable option than the standard variant

Benda is one of the very few Chinese automakers which is lauded for its authentic designs. Alongside the new LFC700, the company has also presented a new variant of its entry-level 300cc cruiser. The company has officially unveiled Greystone BD300-16 which is a slightly more premium variant of the current Jinjira BD300-15

To be clear, Greystone is not a successor to Jinjira as both will be sold alongside each other under the BD300 lineup. The new variant gets some design updates over its predecessor which makes it a more comfortable touring option. Test mules of the motorcycle have been previously spotted in China.

Design Updates

The first major update on the new BD300 variant is a split-type exhaust setup with pipes and mufflers on both sides of the motorcycle. In Jinjira, the cruiser also gets a twin exhaust setup but stacked on one side of the bike.

Design of the fuel tank, fenders and alloy wheels have also been revised. There have been plenty of subtle tweaks made to improve the ergonomics. For starters, instead of a flat dragster-style handlebar on Jinjira, Greystone gets a taller conventional cruiser-like handlebar.

Ergonomics Updates

The raised handlebar provides a taller stance and better reach to the rider making it more comfortable in longer journeys. Even footpegs have been made wider. The new BD300-16 gets a new split-style seat which is comfier for both the rider and pillion. The new alloy wheels wear a fatter 130-section rubber at front instead of the 120-section unit offered in Jinjira.

Also, Greystone rides on a 16-inch rear wheel wrapped in 150-section of rubber instead of a 15-inch unit on the standard model. The tyres in the new variant seem to be Michelin Scorcher units as opposed to Timsun tyres in the older model. Features such as an all-LED lighting setup, a TFT instrument console and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS have been retained on the equipment list of Greystone.

Engine Specs

Its engine configuration remains identical with the same 298cc V-twin liquid-cooled motor powering the cruiser. This unit kicks out 30 bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque 25.3Nm at 7,000rpm via a belt drive. While this engine is coupled with the same 6-speed gearbox, it now benefits from a slipper clutch. Jinjira BD300-15 carries a sticker price of CNY 19,880 which is roughly INR 2.29 lakh. Expect the new variant to command a premium of roughly INR 10,000.

In Europe, BD300 will rival Honda Rebel 300 and the range of Royal Enfield motorcycles on offer in Europe – from Meteor 350, Classic 350 to Classic 500 and 650 Twins. It will also rival the upcoming Qianjiang SRV 300. It is highly unlikely to make its way to Indian shores.