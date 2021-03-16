2021 Benelli 302R Leaks In Production Guise Ahead Of Launch

Upon its launch, Benelli 302R will go up against the likes of TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the upcoming KTM RC 390

At the start of 2021, Benelli announced that it will be launching seven new models in the coming year. Out of seven, two models- TRK 502 adventure bike and Leoncino 500 naked scrambler have already been launched in the first couple of months. One of the upcoming models has now been revealed through a leaked document.

The updated 302R has been leaked from a set of documents which gives us a few details of the upcoming entry-level faired sports bike from the Chinese-owned Italian manufacturer. The revamped version of 302R comes with a host of cosmetic updates over its predecessor with new styling cues adopted.

Updated Styling

2021 facelifted twin-cylinder sports bike comes with a much slimmer and sleeker fairing than its previous iteration which undoubtedly looks more attractive. The previous edition of 302R looked stocky and overweight with a broad front end and large headlight.

The new model gets an updated fascia that now features a vertically stacked headlight cluster which is flanked by separate side sections of the fairing which makes it look a lot leaner.

Aerodynamically designed lower side fairings come with new body graphics but appear to be similar mouldings as before. Same is the case with its fuel tank which has been carried over from the current model although it gets a completely new stepped-up seat that is cleaner and sportier to look at. Apart from this, we expect Benelli to offer new paint schemes as well for the new 302R.

Same Powertrain

In terms of performance, it will be powered by the same 300cc parallel-twin motor which can crank up to 37 bhp and 26.5 Nm of torque and will be paired with a six-speed gearbox. This engine will now comply with the strict Euro-5/BS6 emission standards.

As per the leaked documents, kerb weight of faired motorcycle has decreased from 190 kg to 182 kg while the wheelbase has been retained at 1410mm. We expect underpinnings and dynamics of the motorcycle to remain untouched as well. Braking will be handled by rotors supplied by Bosch.

While an exact launch timeline hasn’t been revealed, the facelifted 302R is definitely one of the bikes, Benelli will launch later towards the course of this year. Currently, the Italian brand has only three BS6 offerings in India in the form of Imperiale 400, TRK 502 and Leoncino 500. Other motorcycles to be launched by Benelli in India in the coming months are TRK 502X, 302S, Leoncino 250 and TNT 600i.

SOURCE