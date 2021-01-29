2021 Benelli TRK 502 ADV Launch Price Rs 4.8 L – Bookings Open At Rs 10k

BS6 updated Benelli TRK 502 is priced aggressively – This is introductory ex-sh price

Benelli has expanded its BS6 lineup in India by introducing its adventure tourer TRK 502 in India. The updated TRK 502 has been reached dealerships across the country. The latest iteration of the tourer bike will not only have cleaner emissions but will feature several new updates.

The middleweight ADV is priced from Rs 4.79 lakh ex-sh for the Grey colour and Rs 4.89 lakhs for the Red and White colour option. All prices are introductory, and ex-sh. TRK lineup consists of two new models- 502 and 502X, the latter being an even more off-road biased model. 502X has not been launched today, it is expected to be launched at a later date.

Updated Design & Features

The new 502 for India is starkly different from the updated TRK 502 which recently made its debut internationally. However, some of its design elements are borrowed from the international-spec model. For starters, the updated TRK 502 will receive reinforced aluminium frame knuckle guards, redesigned rearview mirrors and new handlebar grips.

Furthermore, Benelli will be offering new backlit switches on handlebars for better convenience. The updated adventure motorcycle will come with a new semi-digital instrument console with an orange backlit LCD along with a white back-lit analogue tachometer.

Although it displays the same set of information displayed on the previous unit. Interestingly, these new updates are in line with its international sibling which debuted recently.

Other notable changes include a new front mudguard finished in body colour instead of a blacked-out piece on the older TRK 502. Overall, design of the updated TRK 502 bears resemblance to its BS4 counterpart. Its traditional beak and seat along with the pillion grab rail and tail rack have been carried over from its predecessor.

Although the seat’s profile is narrower and mounting for a pannier box is also different now. The new seat profile will help shorter riders manoeuvre this seemingly large bike in tight corners.

Hardware carried over

Underpinnings have been carried over from the outgoing model. Suspension setup is inverted USD forks at front and a rear mono-shock at rear. Alloy wheels wrapped around by road-biased tyres will be usual for the standard TRK 502. Stopping power will come from twin discs with radial caliper up front and a single disc at rear which will be assisted by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Powertrain Specs & Expected Price

The updated TRK 502 will feature the same 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine as in its predecessor although it will comply with the latest BS6 emission norms. In its BS6 guise, this powertrain will be capable enough to generate 46.8 bhp at 8,500rpm and 46 Nm at 6,000rpm. This unit will be mated to a six-speed gearbox. It is positioned between KTM 390 Adventure and Kawasaki Versys 650.

Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS-VI TRK 502. It is the perfect amalgamation of an innovative technological phenomenon, unmatched ergonomics, enhanced functionality and uncompromised quality. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment.”

He further added, “We are working towards expanding our dealership reach and will continue to add more models in the BS-VI format over the course of the year 2021, ensuring that there is something for every biking enthusiast in the Benelli portfolio.”