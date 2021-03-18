2021 Benelli TRK 502X Launch Price Rs 5.2 L – Rs 40k More Than TRK 502

The new Benelli TRK 502X is a direct rival to the recently launched Honda CB500X although it is far more affordable than the Japanese adventure motorcycle

Benelli is currently on a launch spree as it had earlier committed to introducing seven new BS6 compliant models by August 2021. This means one new model every month. The first two months of the year saw the launch of TRK 502 and Leoncino 500 in their latest iterations.

Price & Colour options

Now, the Chinese-owned Italian bikemaker has launched the new generation TRK 502X at a starting price of Rs. 5,19,900 (Ex-showroom, India). This makes it Rs 40,000 dearer than its sibling TRK 502. Compared to the TRK 502, the 502X is more capable of handling rough trails, thanks to some additional features on board.

The latest iteration of the adventure motorcycle will be offered in a single trim with three colour options namely Metallic Dark Grey, Pure White and Benelli Red. The first option is available at the base price while the latter two will be offered at a price of at Rs. 5,29,900 (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices.

A 3-Year Unlimited kilometers warranty is offered as standard across the range. Bookings for the updated adventure bike have begun at all the 41 Benelli dealerships across the country at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Deliveries are also set to commence soon.

Design Highlights

The new-gen TRK 502X carries forward styling cues from its predecessor. This means it retains the steel Trellis frame of the outgoing model and has been designed as an entry-level middle-weight adventure tourer.

Design highlights of the new TRK 502X include a twin-pod headlight setup, a muscular fuel tank, knuckle guards, a semi-fairing design, wire-spoke wheels, split-style seats and an upswept exhaust. It receives a blacked-out adjustable handlebar that showcases a Benelli logo. It also gets a new cast aluminium rear box bracket that makes it easier to mount additional luggage.

Coming to its equipment, the new TRK 502X comes with a revised semi-digital instrument console with a white and amber-lit display. The adventure bike now offers backlit rider control switches which makes them easier to locate in dark plus while also giving it a premium look. Wing mirrors are redesigned and are now longer and broader, offering better rear view visibility.

Mechanical Specifications

Dynamics of the 2021 TRK 502X have been carried forward from the outgoing model. This includes a suspension setup that consists of 50mm upside-down forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear.

It rides on 110/80 profile 19-inch and 150/70 profile 17-inch wire-spoke rims at front and rear respectively. Anchoring duties are handled by 320mm twin, petal-type rotors at front and a 260mm single, petal-type disc at rear while a safety net is provided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. A high ground clearance of 220mm certainly helps in its adventure trails.

In terms of powertrain, the new TRK 502X will draw power from a Euro-5-BS6 updated 499cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor just like its road-biased sibling. This unit is capable of churning out 46.8 bhp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox.