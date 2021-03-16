New Bentley Bentayga Luxury SUV India Launch Price Rs 4.1 Cr

The new Bentley Bentayga gets its power via a 4.0 liter, twin turbo V8 engine offering 542 hp power and 770 Nm torque

British luxury car manufacturer Bentley has opened bookings for the new 2021 Bentayga in India. The new Bentley Bentayga, launched in global markets earlier this year now comes to India and is the first car to be launched under Bentley’s Beyond 100 business strategy. Having made its entry into the luxury SUV segment in India, the newly designed Bentayga is now open for booking via sales teams in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Most Luxurious SUV

Bentley’s newly redesigned Bentayga raises the bar in terms of luxury. It is presented in a range of exterior colour options while its interiors are the epitome of innovative engineering and driving dynamics. Building on the Bentley design DNA, the new Bentayga is built on the popularity of its first-gen model of which more than 20,000 examples have been handcrafted since its launch back in 2015.

Its exterior design shows off its elegance along with a muscular stance and Bentley has refreshed its exterior styling for 2021. It receives a more upright grille, new LED Matrix headlamps, new tail lamps.

It also gets revised 22 inch alloys while bumpers at both ends have also undergone some revision to lend the SUV a more aggressive stance. The luxury SUV borrows styling cues from the Continental GT coupe and Flying Spur and its interiors boast of new seating and added legroom for passengers at the rear.

Cabin Layout and Comforts

The Bentayga cabin sports a 5 seater layout with bucket seats done up in quality Alcantara leather in a choice of colour options to match its exterior. The colour scheme is seen across the cabin, including on the seat cushions, back rest center panels, gear lever and steering wheel.

The rear seat setup now allows for extra reclining and 100 mm increased knee room. The seats are ventilated and rear passengers also receive an updated 5 inch removable touchscreen tablet to control entertainment and comfort functions.

In terms of connectivity and infotainment, the 2021 Bentley Bentayga receives a new 10.9 inch infotainment display with high resolution graphics and increased connectivity. It also receives a new dashboard design, rear seat entertainment system and wireless smartphone charging pad. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered as standard on the new Bentayga while the connectivity suite is expanded to include My Bentley with embedded SIM.

Engine Performance

The new Bentley Bentayga gets its power via a 4.0 liter, twin turbo V8 engine offering 542 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 770 Nm torque between 1960rpm and 4500rpm. The engine gets mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels. Bentley also plans on launching the Bentayga with an optional V6 hybrid petrol engine sometime later.

Priced at Rs.4.10 crores, the new Bentley Bentayga is open for booking in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The price of this luxury SUV is subject to exchange rate fluctuations and options selected by buyers.