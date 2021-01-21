2021 BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Price Rs 51.5 L

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is the longest sedan which offers the longest wheelbase in its segment

BMW India has launched its 3 Series Gran Limousine today. The luxury sedan is a long wheelbase form of the standard 3 Series. This also makes India the first right-hand-drive market to get a 3 Series Gran Limousine. It is offered in three variants – 2 petrol and 1 diesel.

330i Luxury Line is priced at Rs 51.5 lakhs, 320d Luxury Line is priced at Rs 52.5 lakhs and top of the line 330i M Sport First Edition is priced at Rs 53.9 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh, introductory. First Edition is limited in numbers and comes with additional features like BMW 360 view, gesture control, HeadUp Display, etc.

Longer than standard 3 Series

The long wheelbase derivative of 3 Series has already been on sale in China. Visually, it is very difficult to distinguish it from its standard model both on the exterior and interior. Overall it is 120mm longer than its sibling and offers a wheelbase that is 110mm longer and is also claimed to be slightly taller as well.

Coming to its design, there are absolutely no cues that would make it distinct from its smaller sibling barring the longer rear doors which make for easier ingress and egress. Inside the cabin as well, the layout is very much intact with the driver and front passenger not noticing too much difference in space.

However, the extra wheelbase is meant to free up legroom for rear passengers by 43mm. The seats have also improved with better bolstering and cushioning thus making for a more comfortable experience.

Features on offer

In terms of features, the equipment is as rich as its standard model. This includes LED headlights and tail-lights, interior ambient lighting, an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, BMW virtual assistant, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlamps, multi-zone climate control, a TFT screen for the instrument cluster and more.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain is concerned, 3 Series Gran Limousine will share its powertrain option with its standard model. This means it is powered either by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine or a 2.0-litre turbo diesel mill. The former kicks out 258 bhp while the latter generates 190 bhp. Both units come mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission as standard.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine will serve as a replacement for 3 Series Gran Turismo which recently went off shelves in global markets and will be discontinued in India soon. It will be positioned between standard 3 Series and 5 Series in the German carmaker’s India lineup. The current generation of the regular 3 Series has been on sale in India since August 2019.

BMW India has launched exciting service and ownership packages with the new 3 Series Gran Limousine. Thanks to this, the running cost for petrol variant is claimed at less than Rs 1 per km while that of diesel is claimed at less than Rs 1.5 per km. The new 3er GL will lock horns with the likes of Mercedes C-Class, Jaguar XE and recently launched new Audi A4 and new Volvo S60. More details in the image gallery below.