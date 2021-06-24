2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift India Launch Price Rs 62.9 Lakh Onward

BMW 5 Series will rival the likes of other D-segment luxury sedans such as Audi A6, Jaguar XF and Mercedes Benz E-class

BMW has announced the launch of the 2022 5 Series facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 62.9 lakhs. A total of 3 variants are on offer. 530i M Sport, 520d Luxury Line and 530d M Sport. Prices are Rs 62.9 lakh, 63.9 lakh and Rs 71.9 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

The updated luxury sedan made its global debut in May last year while the current generation model has been on sale in India since 2017. The latest update incorporates subtle changes made to its styling both outside as well as inside the cabin.

Updated Exterior Design

Most of the updates on the car’s exterior are concentrated on its front end which features a redesigned single-frame front grille that is wider and positioned lower than before. The grille is flanked by new LED headlights with a reworked cluster and integrated L-shaped LED DRLs giving it a classy look.

The headlights now feature the Bavarian automaker’s new adaptive LED or laser technology with quad LED beams. The updated sedan also gets a reprofiled front bumper with a wider air dam. On the side profile, it flaunts body-coloured ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars and twin 5-spoke alloy wheels of 18-inch size in standard trims and 20-inchers on the top-spec M Sport version. At rear, it features smoked LED taillights, a revised bumper, a shark fin antenna and twin trapezoidal tailpipes.

Interior & Feature Updates

Moving inside the cabin, BMW has made some aesthetic changes in the form of a new perforated Sensatec leatherette upholstery draping the seats. Controls on the centre console are now finished in high-gloss black giving it a rich and premium feel.

In terms of features, the most noticeable addition is the latest, seventh generation version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system. The instrument cluster gets a new 12.3-inch display while a 10.3-inch central touchscreen unit has been made standard.

Other creature comforts include a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, a dual-tone dashboard and 4-zone automatic climate control. Safety kit on the facelifted 5-series facelift includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD and parking sensors.

Powertrain Specs

The new 5-Series continues to be offered with the same set of engine options. A total of three powertrains are on offer. A 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol cranks out 252 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. A 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine pushes out 190 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. 3rd engine option on offer is a 3.0 liter diesel generating 265 bhp and 620 Nm torque. All engine options are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.