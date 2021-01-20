2021 BMW G 310 R And G 310 GS Get A Price Hike Of Rs 5k

BMW 310 twins improves company sales, and continue to be price positive in 2021

BMW Motorrad India reported 6.66 percent sales growth in 2020. Motorcycle sales crossed 2.5k units, up from about 2.4k units. Sales grew significantly in Q4 (October – December) 2020, up 51 percent over Q4 2019. No doubt, sales was dominated by demand for new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS motorcycles. The duo accounted for over 80 percent of total sales.

At the time, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, ‘In a particularly tough year, BMW Motorrad once again delivered a stellar performance against all odds and became the number one selling premium motorcycle brand. Our aim is to continuously grow the BMW Motorrad community and culture here in India and we will keep delivering on that promise.”

New BMW G310 R was launched early in October 2020 at a price of Rs 2.45 lakhs. And G310 GS at a price of Rs 2.85 lakhs (ex-sh prices). This meant both bikes were cheaper than KTM Duke 390 and 390 ADV (respectively) in India. The price proposition was a winning one, and the manufacturer’s new launches garnered solid demand.

BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS

There were no BMW G310s on sale since April to October 2020. Sales for both bikes were inadvertently halted for a period until they were made BS6 compliant. Alongwith emission compliancy, the manufacturer added features, curated financial offers, and introduced the bikes at an attractive price point.

To the extent, that BS4 versions purchased earlier proved to be more expensive than the BS6 models launched in October 2020. In its latest avatar, the bikes were cheaper by more than half a lakh. BS4 G310R was last listed at a retail price of Rs 2.99 lakh, and BS4 310GS at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-sh prices).

The company hasn’t explicitly stated what changes were incorporated to reduce price tags on the BS6 units, but the decision has served them well. The idea behind the smaller cc bikes was always to improve market share and cater to a wider customer base. A feasible price point helps drive that quest home.

Latest Price Hike

BMW Group India had towards December end announced a price hike, wef January 4, 2021. Following a price hike for MY21 motorcycles, the new bikes are still considerably price friendly as compared to price tags from a year earlier.

Following a price revision for BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS motorcycles, both bikes are now costlier by 5 grands. G 310 R is listed at a price of Rs 2.50 lakh, and G 310 GS at Rs 2.90 lakh. All prices are ex-sh, India. With price points continuing to be favourable, BMW Motorrad India may already have secured a competitive run for 2021.