2021 BMW G310 GS Officially Revealed – Production Starts

Launch of the updated BMW G310R and G310GS is scheduled to take place on 8th Oct

BMW G310 GS, first launched in 2016 gives BMW Motorrad customers an opportunity to experience a sub 500cc motorcycle. Compact, robust and versatile in design, four years since debut, the company is now ready to launch its new 2021 BMW G310 GS.

First unit of the all new, facelifted G310GS rolled off the production line earlier today. BMW G310GS is manufactured in India, by TVS Motor Company at their plant in Hosur. Overall design has been kept similar to the earlier variant.

The design revision is replete with a basic colour, and two exclusive style variants. All three colour variants feature metallic titanium grey engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch and water pump. Typical GS colours in white with basic colour plain polar white, and tank side panels in grey, make for a sporty Rallye style appearance. The frame is painted in red, and Kyanit blue metallic for the tank centre cover and front.

Engine

Engine is same as before. BMW G310 GS features a 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cyl engine with four valves, two overhead camshafts and electronic fuel injection (FI). Power output is pegged at 25 kW (34 HP) at 9500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. Engine is now equipped with an ‘electronic throttle grip‘ (electromotive throttle controller) for improved throttle response. Automatic idle speed increases when starting to prevent any possible sudden engine stalling.

The cylinder head is rotated by 180 degrees with front intake, and exhaust at the rear for optimal combustion air ducting. The structure supports the motorcycle’s compact vehicle architecture. For international markets, the new BMW G310 GS is now homologated to EU5 standards. While the one in India, which will be launched next week, will be homologated to BS6 standard. The engine also features automatic idle boost and electromotive throttle controller.

Features

New BMW G 310 GS’ stance is cemented with a windscreen, high front fender, striking flyline and short, and high rear end. Features that are seen in the bigger GS models. Self-boosting anti-hopping clutch is new. It reduces engine drag torque and improves driving safety, especially when braking involving simultaneous downshifting.

Significant reduction in operating forces at the clutch lever is also factored in. Hand lever is adjustable in four stages for brake and clutch for both. Largely beneficial for folks with small hands.

LED Headlights

Lighting structure includes full-LED headlight and LED flashing turn indicators. The latter for improved night visibility. High beam, low beam and, daytime driving light (depending on the country), is operated from left handlebar controls.

40 Years GS Edition

There is a new special edition of 2021 BMW G310GS, called 40 Years GS Edition. While it’s not known, which markets will see the ’40 Years GS’ edition, but there will be a BMW G 310 GS based on R 100 GS’ colour theme in black and yellow. This will have the basic colour cosmic black, and yellow graphics on the tank side panels.

Pricing has not been revealed yet. For India, official launch will take place on 8th Oct, which is when the prices will also be revealed. Along with the GS, we will also get the new G310R. Bookings are now open. Once launched, it will rival the likes of KTM 390 ADV and Duke 390 respectively.