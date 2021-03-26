2021 BMW M 1000 RR Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 42 Lakh

The BMW M 1000 RR is the first M series motorcycle in BMW Motorrad portfolio

The new BMW M 1000 RR, high performance motorcycle, has been launched in India. It is presented in two variants of BMW M 1000 RR, priced at Rs. 42 lakhs and the M 1000 RR Competition which carries a price tag of Rs.45 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The new 1000 RR comes in as a completely built up unit. It is the first M model from BMW Motorrad in India. Bookings have opened at company dealerships across important centers in India.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is positioned at the top of the company lineup that currently comprises the BMW S 1000 RR in three variants of Standard, Pro and Pro MSport, priced at Rs. 19.50 lakhs, Rs. 21.40 lakhs and Rs. 23.75 lakh respectively. All price are ex-sh.

Based on the S 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 RR is available in Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red colours. It is seen in a special livery, an engine cover in granite grey and fuel filler cap in black. The M 1000 RR also gets several light weight components tipping the scales at 192 kgs. Aerodynamics are enhanced via clear coat carbon M winglets and a high positioned windscreen.

A revised chassis, high performance M brakes, M carbon wheels and a lightweight M battery are also a part of its features while it will boast of a 6.5 inch TFT display with OBD interface, USB charging socket at the rear and integrated LED tail lamps. The M model also receives twin ring forged pistons from MAHLE, lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl and sleek rocker arms along with fully machined intake ports and light weight exhaust system made of titanium.

Engine, Transmission and Braking

BMW M 1000 RR gets its power via a 999cc, liquid cooled, 4 cylinder engine with BMW ShiftCam technology. This engine makes 209 hp power at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 11,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. Suspension is via inverted telescopic forks in front and aluminum swing arm at the rear. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends along with dual channel ABS.

The M 1000 RR comes with 5 riding modes of Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro. It gets traction control, wheelie control, hill start assist, selectable throttle modes, engine braking adjustability and bi-directional quickshifter.

Globally the company offers an optional pack on the M 1000 RR, to include M GPS lap-trigger and activation code, M milled parts package, M carbon package, 220g lighter swing arm, DLC-coated M endurance chain and passenger package with tail-hump cover. Warranty on the new BMW M 1000 RR includes a 3 year/unlimited warranty and a 4th and 5th year extended warranty with 24×7 365 days road side assistance as a part of the package.

BMW has also announced a fleet of safety cars and motor cycles for the 2021 MotoGP to be held in Qatar on 28th March 2021. The new M3, M5 and the M5 CS Safety Cars along with the BMW M 1000 RR will debut as safety cars and motorcycle at this event.