2021 BMW M340i xDrive India Launch Price Rs 62.90 Lakh

BMW M340i xDrive sold out until June 2021 production schedule

BMW M340i xDrive debuts in India, and is now made at the BMW Group Plant Chennai. To its credit, it goes from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. For the luxury car manufacturer, BMW M340i xDrive is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine to be made in India. And for those who are keen to get their hands on one of these units, expect a wait time. For now, all units planned for production till June 2021 are sold.

Straight six-cylinder petrol engine

BMW M340i xDrive is powered by a straight six-cylinder petrol engine with 387 hp output. The vehicle depends on M Performance chassis tuning, M-specific suspension technology, BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive and the M Sport rear differential. The car is available at an ex-sh price of Rs 62,90,000.

Metallic paintwork choices include Dravit Grey, Sunset Orange and Tanzanite Blue. This is matched with Alcantara/Sensatec combination upholstery in Black with contrast stitching Blue. Customers can pick from optional accessories including wheel size upgrades or curated accessory packages – Enthusiast Pack, Racer’s Pack and Motorsport Pack.

Signature BMW kidney grille

BMW M340i xDrive is designed to look sporty. Signature BMW kidney grille mesh inserts are split up by wide bars linked to the headlights. Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight take care of lighting the road up ahead. Daytime recognition is replete in the hexagonal light rings and blue, L-shaped elements in the inner and outer light sources.

M aerodynamics package includes a body coloured M rear spoiler on the boot lid. Further enhancements are seen through exterior mirror caps, air intake struts, and trapezoidal tailpipe trims. Standard 18-inch M light alloy wheels style 790 M Bicolor with mixed tyres are available. One can pick the upgrade option of 19-inch M light alloy wheels in 792 M or 796 M styling.

BMW M safety tech

Boot capacity is 480 litres and can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine output is 387 hp, and 500 Nm maximum torque. The M Sport exhaust unit is fitted. Eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine. Steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function are standard. Driver Experience Control modes include Sport and Sport+.

Safety tech includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side- impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Runflat Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

BMW Gesture Control recognizes six pre-defined hand movements. Smartphone holder takes care of wireless charging of mobile phones. A Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers is in use. BMW HUD is charged with projection of driving-related info onto the windscreen in the driver’s line of vision.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India – a completely novel high- performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly. It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive. With the addition of the BMW M340i xDrive, the BMW 3 Series offers the most powerful and diverse range giving our customers the valuable ‘Power of Choice’. This car also marks an important milestone of local production of high-performance BMW cars from the house of ‘M’.”