2021 BMW S1000R India Launch Price Rs 17.90 L To Rs 22.5 L Ex-Sh

The new BMW S 1000 R gets a new 999cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder motor paired to a brand new six-speed gearbox

BMW Motorrad has launched the new 2021 S1000R in India at a price of Rs. 17.5 lakh for the standard variant. PRO variant is priced at Rs 19.75 lakh while top of the line PRO M Sport variant costs Rs 22.5 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. The latest iteration of the naked streetfighter made its global debut in Europe back in November last year.

This is the first major update since the litre-class naked made its debut back in 2014. It continues to be based on the supersport S1000RR which means the two bikes will share the same internals including the frame, hardware and powertrain. The naked street racer also borrows a few styling cues from its fully-faired supersport sibling.

Updated Styling

Speaking of its design, the 2021 S1000R gets a slightly updated styling with redesigned elements such as a new LED headlamp cluster with LED DRLs which is reminiscent of the unit seen on F900R. It also gets a new LED taillight and new LED turn indicators. Other redesigned components including a muscular fuel tank, radiator shrouds, and belly pan make the latest iteration of the flagship naked much more aggressive to look at.

The new S1000R also gets new side body panels, a mass-forward stance and an up-swept exhaust that lend a bit of sharpness to the overall design. Like most litre-class naked streetfighters, the rear section of the bike mimics its supersport fully-faired sibling.

As mentioned earlier, it borrows the frame and chassis from S1000RR which is narrower than the outgoing model making it look sleeker and sportier. It is also lighter than the older frame and is said to offer an improved balance of rigidity and flexibility.

Features on offer

Being a flagship, it is bound to be rich on the features front. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT instrument panel with a Bluetooth smartphone interface. The motorcycle also gets a comprehensive electronics package that includes multiple riding models- Rain, Road, and Dynamic; wheelie control, cornering ABS, traction control system, a 6-axis sensor box for precisely determining the pitch rate and engine braking control.

More performance to play with

2021 S1000R comes powered with the same Euro-5/BS6 compliant 999cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder motor found in the fully-faired S1000RR. Although in the naked version, it is detuned to produce a slightly less output of 165 hp at 11,000rpm and 115 Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This power plant is 5kg lighter than the one in the previous model thus making the new S1000R 6.5kg lighter than its predecessor, tipping weighing scales at 199kg.

This adds to mid and top-end performance which is complemented by a flatter torque curve which is now accessible as low as 3,000rpm. The new S1000R will be directly pitted against the likes of Ducati Streetfighter V4, Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900.