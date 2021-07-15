2021 BMW X1 Tech Edition India Launch Price Rs 43 L – Specs, Features

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition is being offered in limited numbers and available on BMW India Online Shop only

BMW has been launching a host of new vehicles in India off late. At the end of June 2021, the company introduced the 5 Series facelift luxury sedan at Rs 62.90 lakh. Earlier this month, BMW India launched the new BMW M5 Competition in the country. This sedan will be brought in as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It is priced at Rs 1.62 crore, ex-sh.

BMW India continues its new offerings and has just launched the new 2021 X1 20i Tech Edition at Rs 43 lakh (ex-sh). It marks its way into the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. Available in limited units, BMW X1 20i Tech Edition can now be booked online at the carmaker’s official website.

Exterior and Interior Features

2021 BMW X1 Tech Edition receives a sharp and muscular design. Its front is dominated by a large kidney grille with vertical slats and chrome accents. It also receives LED head lamps, fog lamps and wrap around LED tail lamps. Its sporty appeal is enhanced by twin exhaust tail pipes, 18 inch alloy wheels and is available in two colour options of Alpine White and Phytonic Blue (Metallic) with Sesatec Oyster Black upholstery.

The cabin is fitted with both driver and passenger comforts among which are some best in class features. The BMW X1 20i Tech Edition is built on an intelligent vehicle structure. It gets a horizontal surface design with the cabin sporting a large panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting in 6 dimmable colour options and driver and front passenger seating with electric adjustment with memory function. Seating at the rear can also be reclined and offers optimum comfort with central arm rest and twin cup holders.

Infotainment is via a 10.25 inch central touchscreen display with iDriver controller and navigation, head up display along with wireless charging, paddle shifters, cruise control and a 205 watt Hi-Fi audio system. Boot space is at 500 liters which can be increased to 1,550 liters with rear seats folded in a 60:20:40 split.

BMW’s Safety technologies extend to a total of 6 airbags, attention assist, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control and cornering brake control. It also receives electric parking brake with auto hold, side impact protection and electronic vehicle immobilizer along with crash sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts. A spare wheel is mounted under the load floor.

Power and Performance

The SUV gets its power via a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine that comes in with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. This engine generates 192 hp power and 280 Nm torque at 1,350 to 4,600 rpm and is mated to a 7 speed Steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. It gets 3 driving modes of ECO, PRO, Comfort, Sport.

The new BMW X1 comes in with a comprehensive pack with 3 years/40,000 km service and warranty pack along with protective cover with BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Repair Inclusive. The service cost for petrol models start at Rs 1 per Km, taking care of condition bases service, maintenance and warranty. BMW India also offers an attractive plan with low monthly EMIs starting from Rs 34,999 with assured buyback at the end of a 4 year period. There is also the Drive Now Pay Later offer wherein customers do not have to pay any EMIs for the first 3 months.