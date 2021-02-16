BMW X3 Gets Affordable By More Than Rs 5 L – Thanks To New Variant

In India, BMW X3 competes against rival German SUVs such as Audi Q5 and Mercedes Benz GLC

BMW India has launched a new variant of its premium X3 mid-size SUV called ‘SportX’ in India at an introductory price of Rs 56.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable variant in the X3 lineup.

Existing variants of the X3 include xDrive 30i Luxury Line (Rs 61.8 lakh) and xDrive 20d Luxury Line (Rs 62.5 lakh). All prices are ex-sh. The new BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX will be exclusively offered in a petrol powertrain and has been locally assembled at the German carmaker’s Chennai-based facility.

The new trim is available for bookings in nearby dealerships or through the company’s official India website with immediate effect. Interested buyers who book the SUV through the company’s online portal on or before 28 February 2021, can enjoy early-bird benefits worth up to Rs 1.50 lakh.

These benefits include an exclusively curated BMW Accessories Package and BMW Service Inclusive Package. The Accessories package includes features such as the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and a universal wireless charger. The Service Package, on the other hand, covers all maintenance work, including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for 3 years/ 40,000 km.

Exterior Design

Design-wise, it is not too much different from the rest of the lineup. It flaunts a familiar four-eyed face as the current-gen models from the Bavarian automaker. This includes dual-projector LED headlamps with extended contents and complemented by BMW’s signature double kidney grille.

New fog lamps featuring a hexagonal design, two-tone underbody protection and 18-inch light-alloy wheels enhance the overall sportiness of the SUV. Moving towards the rear, the sportiness is carried forward in the form of new LED taillights, a low-slung roof spoiler and dual exhaust tailpipes laced in chrome. Other elements are similar to the rest of the lineup.

Interiors & Features on offer

Interiors of the cabin are rich in premium feel and features as usual by accomplishing a balance of dynamic driver-orientation and luxurious comfort. Sensatec upholstery on seats, Fine-Wood Trim with Pearl Chrome Finisher on dashboard and door pads and Galvanic application on controls give a very sophisticated feel to the cabin. These are bolstered by the X3’s long equipment list which comprises features such as 3-zone automatic climate control, Ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and a panoramic sunroof.

However, the central highlight of the cabin is the BMW Live Cockpit Plus which features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster with analog dials, BMW Virtual Assistant and 3D Navigation. Other notable features include Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and HI-FI Surround Sound system.

X3 also comes with a host of driver-focused electronic aids such as Hill start assist, hill descent control, Auto start/stop and multiple driving modes such as ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+ modes to suit various driving conditions.

Performance

Coming to its performance, X3 xDrive30i SportX surely does not disappoint. It draws its power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine which returns an exemplary output of 252 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic Steptronic transmission as standard. The car claims to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. The German marque has also provided paddle shifters for a more engaging driving experience.

Like all X3, the xDrive30i SportX is offered with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system which makes it a very capable off-roader. Its off-roading prowess is enhanced by provisions such as electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, Adaptive suspensions and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).