2021 BYD e6 Electric MPV Spied Testing In India For First Time

The second generation e6 which recently went on sale in Singapore is retailed at a price of S$116,888 (equivalent to INR 65,68,162)

With a wind of new electric vehicles (EVs) slated to make their debut in India at a later stage, the future of mobility is set on the path of electrification. Another prospective EV, BYD e6 has spotted testing in Chennai, Tamil Nadu recently. The electric MPV is expected to hit showrooms in India towards the end of this year.

Initially, it is expected to be brought as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) under the rule that allows import of 2,500 units per year without the need for homologation. For reference, BYD is a Chinese automotive brand whose shareholdings include American conglomerates General Motors and Berkshire Hathaway owned by Warren Buffet.

The test mule in the latest set of spy shots belongs to the new-gen e6 which recently went on sale in Singapore. The first-gen e6 made its global debut back in 2010 and the new e6 is an advancement over the outgoing model, at least in terms of its styling. The new e6 sports a typical MPV stance with a large window area instead of a boxy silhouette of the previous iteration.

Exterior & Interior Highlights

The LED headlights as well as the wraparound taillights are connected through a thick strip of chrome while the front end has been given a perforated treatment. Front bumper is aggressive with a blacked-out skirt and side vents. It gets a sloping roofline with blacked-out pillars giving the MPV a nice contrast.

Inside the cabin, BYD e6 provides a rich experience for driver and fellow passengers with premium features such as a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The screen could be manually rotated by 90-degrees to switch between portrait and landscape modes. Take detailed look in the walkaround video below.

Other features on offer include a six-way adjustable driver and front passenger seats and an electronic parking brake. Safety kit onboard offers four airbags, ABS with EBS, traction control, hill-start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system. With third-row seats down, it can offer up to 580 litres of luggage space.

Expected Specs

Coming to its specifications, e6 will be powered by the carmaker’s 41 kWh Blade battery pack paired with an electric motor. This powertrain is expected to return a power output of 136 bhp, a sizeable bump from 121 bhp on offer in the first-gen model. It is expected to offer a range of around 500km on a single charge significantly higher from the 400km range of the last iteration.

BTD will offer a 40 kW AC on-board charger with e6 that has DC charging capability. The lithium-iron phosphate battery can be replenished from 0 to 100 percent within just 90 minutes. Upon its launch in India, it is expected to be priced around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). E6 is one of the three EVs that e6 intends to launch in India.

1 of 3

Source