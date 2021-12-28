2021 Car Discounts Last Few Days – Harrier, S Cross, City, Alto, i20

Apart from SUVs, sedans are hatchbacks like Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios and Maruti Alto are also being offered with generous discounts

With the calendar year winding up, OEMs decide to turn into Santa Claus for consumers who benefit from the generous offers and discounts on vehicles. At the sunset of 2021, many auto brands have started offering discounts to buyers on their respective models. However, this year, discounts offered are very less in comparison to previous years.

The primary reason behind this is the scarce inventory left at dealerships since supply has been impacted seriously. Thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, production of vehicles has been affected adversely which has resulted in a very low output in recent times.

The discounts are valid till 31st December 2021 while they may vary depending on dealerships and stocks in showrooms. It should also be noted, that this time round, the ongoing pandemic situation in the country coupled with prevalent shortage of semi-conductors, stocks are running low. Hence the dealerships have not been left with hefty inventories as was seen in earlier years. Let us look at some of the cars and UVs which are being offered with heavy discounts and other benefits to the consumers.

Maruti S-Cross

S-Cross is another slow volume churner although very underrated. Maruti is offering benefits of up to Rs 45,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. A new generation model of the crossover recently made its maiden appearance globally which could hit Indian markets by the end of 2022.

Tata Harrier/Safari

Tata Motors is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 for its mid-size SUV twins- Harrier and Safari. Both SUVs rival a plethora of options in the mid-size SUV category and generate a decent sales volume every month on average. Further, the carmaker is offering a corporate discount of up to Rs 25,000 on all except the Dark/Gold Edition variants. Dark Edition variants are being offered with a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks

Duster has been the longest-serving workhorse for Renault in India but the SUV has been overshadowed by its competitors in recent years. The French carmaker is offering one of the highest year-end discounts which add up to Rs 1.30 lakh. The benefits include a cash discount of up to Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

Another slow volume churner added to the list is Nissan Kicks. The Japanese brand is offering an attractive cumulative benefit of up to Rs 1.0 lakh which includes a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 70,000 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 10,000. For customers, booking a Kicks online, Nissan is offering an additional discount of Rs 5,000 discount.

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Triber

This rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is being offered at a discount of Rs 15,000 in the form of an exchange bonus. The company is not offering any cash discount or corporate benefit on the Urban Cruiser.

Discounts on MPVs only include the Renault Triber which comes in at a discount of Rs 60,000 through the month of December 2021. The 2021 model comes in with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange offer of Rs 20,000 and corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Buyers opting for the MY 2020 model get discounts and benefits upto Rs 60,000 with cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 and corporate discount at Rs 10,000.

Honda City, Mahindra XUV300

Even as the Honda City continues to claim sales charts for the company, regaled for its spacious and comfortable cabin, year-end discounts are at Rs 35,000. These include a cash discount of Rs 7,500, exchange benefit of Rs 15,000 and corporate bonus of Rs 8,000. It also includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 along with added accessories worth Rs 8,000.

Mahindra is offering its sole subcompact SUV in the market- XUV300 with a sizable discount that adds up to Rs 69,000. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of up Rs 25,000 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 4,000. In addition to this, customers can also avail additional offers and accessories worth up to Rs 10,000.

Maruti Alto, Hyundai i10 Nios and i20

In the hatchback segment, the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS gets benefits upto Rs 50,000 on its turbo variant and at Rs 15,000 on the CNG option. Other variants can be had at discounts and benefits upto Rs 25,000. Hyundai i20 buyers can get upto Rs 40,000 off on the Turbo iMT variant and upto Rs 15,000 off on the diesel offerings.

Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts on the Alto 800 that extends upto Rs 48,000. Buyers get a cash discount of Rs 30,000, exchange benefit upto Rs 15,000 and corporate offer at Rs 3,000.