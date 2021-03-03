2021 CFMoto 300NK BS6 Launch Price Rs 2.29 L – KTM Duke Rival

The 2021 CFMoto 300NK is offered with minute styling revisions and a BS6 updated engine

For the entire 2020, we barely got to hear about Chinese bikemaker CFMoto. The company neither launched any new products nor did it update its existing ones. Many were made to believe that would put a full stop on the company’s operations in India with the outbreak of novel coronavirus until recently, after a long time it made its presence felt in social media.

A few days ago, the manufacturer had shared a couple of teasers of the upcoming BS6 avatar of 300NK. Now, the Chinese brand has launched the updated naked streetfighter in India at the same price as its BS4 predecessor. Therefore, the BS6 compliant 300NK will be retailed at a price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Updated Design

At first glance, one wouldn’t notice any major differences because there aren’t any. There are only subtle cosmetic variations from its BS4 iteration which include small tweaks to fuel tank covers and tank extensions.

The updated 300NK continues to sport the same styling which features design elements such as a low-slung full-LED headlamp, an upswept rear section, a muscular fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust and a rear-fender mounted number plate.

Contrasting blue colours of its fuel tank cover and frame make it look edgier and sportier with the influence of KISKA. These are the same folks who have designed KTM’s Duke range of motorcycles. It rides on new Y-shaped spoke alloy wheels with new contrasting coloured rims instead of the older star alloy spoke design.

BS6 Updated Engine

The major update has been in its engine department which now complies with the latest BS6 emission norms. One can sport the large catalytic converter below the engine underbelly. It continues to be powered by a 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which in its BS4 guise kicked out 33.5 bhp and 20.5 Nm of peak torque.

The exact specifications of the engine are yet to be revealed officially although output figures might alter slightly to its BS4 predecessor. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox but will miss out on a slip and assist clutch.

Mechanical Configurations

Its hardware setup has also remained untouched with it being based on a steel Trellis frame. Suspension duties will be taken care of by upside-down USD forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties will be handled by calipers from J. Juan which are chewed down by single discs at both ends. The braking setup will be assisted by dual-channel ABS.

CFMoto 300NK will take on the likes of BMW G310R and KTM 250 Duke. Its launch will be followed by the introduction of other models of the Chinese brand including 650NK, 650MT and 650GT. The company is also planning to launch an electric two-wheeler in India at some stage in the near future.