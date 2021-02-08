2021 CFMoto 300NK BS6 Teased – KTM Duke 250, BMW G310R Rival

Albeit the mandatory BS6 compliance of the engine, there will not be any major updates on the new CFMoto 300NK

Chinese two-wheeler brand CFMoto has been absent in India since 2019. The company was expected to bring back its products in the updated BS6 avatar, however, things did not add up to plan due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. It seems the company is now ready to return to the fold in India.

CFMoto has teased the BS6 version of its 300NK on its social media handle which is expected to launch in the country soon. We expect the upcoming bike to achieve more levels of localisation in order to be more competitively priced. In its BS4 guise, 300NK was retailed at a price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expected Design & Features

The 2021 300NK is unlikely to witness any major updates in terms of its styling or mechanical specifications apart from cleaner emissions from the engine. Although, the bike might receive new colour options along with new body graphics.

It is very much likely to carry forward the same sharp design with features such as dual-tone paint scheme, rear fender mounted number plate, underbelly exhaust and dual-tone paint scheme.

300NK bears a close resemblance with KTM’s Duke range of motorcycles since it has been designed by Kiska designs, the same folks that have been involved with the Austrian brand. We don’t expect a major overhaul in its equipment either. This means we will continue to see the same set of features such as a colour TFT display, all-LED lighting and a USB charger.

Expected Mechanical Specs

Coming to its powertrain, it is expected to be powered by the same 292.4cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected which powered its BS4 predecessor. Its output figures, although, could be slightly different in its upcoming BS6 avatar. In its BS4 guise, this motor churned out 33.5 bhp and 20.5 Nm of peak torque. It will continue to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox but will miss out on a slip and assist clutch.

It is also expected to retain its hardware setup which is based on a Steel Trellis frame. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down USD forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Stopping power will come from single discs on both wheels which are clamped by calipers from J. Juan. The brakes will be assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Once launched, it will take on the likes of KTM Duke 250 and BMW G310R in India. Launch of NK300 will probably be followed by the introduction of other CFMoto models in India including 650NK, 650MT and 650GT. The manufacturer is also planning to launch an electric motorcycle in India in the near future.