2021 CFMoto 650 NK, 650 MT, 650 GT Launched – Prices Increased By Up To 30K

Apart from BS6 update, most other features of all three bikes are same as earlier

As compared to other two wheeler manufacturers, CFMoto has taken quite a long time to update its portfolio to BS6. The first product to be updated to BS6 was 300NK, which was launched earlier this year in March. That’s almost a year’s time since BS6 emission norms came into effect from April 01, 2020. Challenges related to pandemic are likely to have delayed CFMoto’s plans for the Indian market.

Things seem to be improving now, as the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has updated all its 650 cc bikes to comply with BS6 norms. The company’s middleweight portfolio comprises 650 NK, 650 MT and 650 GT. With the greener engines, the middleweight motorcycles have lost some of their power and torque. The BS6 update has also made the trio costlier than BS4 models.

CFMoto 650cc BS6 new prices

650NK BS6 has been launched at Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s an increase of Rs 30k, as compared to the BS4 model. 650MT has also become costlier by Rs 30k. BS6 650MT has been launched at Rs 5.29 lakh. The least price hike is Rs 10k for 650GT. It is available at Rs 5.59 lakh.

Even though prices have undergone and upward revision, CFMoto 650cc motorcycles are still among the affordable options in this segment. In terms of sales volumes, the 650cc motorcycle segment is currently dominated by Royal Enfield 650 twins – Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

CFMoto 650cc BS6 engine and specs

All three motorcycles utilize a cleaner 649.3cc, 2-cylinder inline, liquid cooled motor. It is capable of delivering 56 ps of max power at 8250 rpm and 54.4 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

With the updated engine, 650NK has registered a drop of 5 ps and 4.5 Nm. Power and torque of 650MT is down by 14 ps and 7.6 Nm. The 650GT loses 6.5 ps and 4.1 Nm. These are significant numbers that may impact overall performance. While first time users may not notice it, the difference could be evident to folks who have used BS4 models.

Most other hardware is the same as earlier. The three 650cc motorcycles share quite a few features and components. Some of these include LED headlight, digital instrument console, and dual-channel ABS. All three bikes have 3.5×17 front wheels and 4.5×17 rear wheels.

Talking about suspension, NK and GT have conventional telescopic front forks. In comparison, 650MT is equipped with adjustable USD forks. At the rear, cantilever type suspension is the same for all three motorcycles.