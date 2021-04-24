2021 CFMoto 650NK BS6 Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Like the smaller 300NK, CFMoto is likely to price the upcoming BS6 650NK at the same price of Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as its BS4 version upon its launch

While CFMoto gave last year a complete miss in India, this year it planned to start afresh with the launch of the BS6 compliant CFMoto 300NK in March. Now, the Chinese bikemaker has teased a larger variant of the naked streetfighter in the form of 650NK on its social media platform. The motorcycle is expected to make its debut in India soon and is likely to adopt styling cues from its smaller sibling.

Expected Styling Updates

Starting with its design, the naked street racer will sport the same styling as its discontinued BS4 counterpart, albeit with some subtle updates. Like 300NK, the upcoming 650NK is also expected to get new fuel tank extensions and covers.

Other design highlights expected to be included are a low-slung full-LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept rear section, a rear-fender mounted number plate and an underbelly exhaust.

Further, sporty appeal of the motorcycle will be enhanced by contrasting shades in various colour scheme options. The teaser image has no signs of the bike visually but mentions that it is an Austrian design which confirms that like its smaller sibling, 650NK will also be designed by KISKA.

These are the same folks who are responsible for the design of the KTM Duke range of naked motorcycles. Instead of the older star alloy spoke design, the upcoming iteration is expected to feature new Y-shaped spoke alloy wheels with new contrasting coloured rims.

Expected Mechanical Specs

There will be hardly any changes to its mechanicals. It is expected to be powered by the same 649.3cc motor although in a BS6 guise. In the BS4 form, this motor returned output of 60.5 bhp and 56 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Specifications of the powertrain are not expected in the latest emission standards.

As far as hardware is concerned, the bike will be built on a steel Trellis frame architecture while suspension duties are expected to be handled by USD forks at front and a cantilever-type mono-shock at rear.

Braking duties will be carried out by single disc brakes at both ends which will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard. It is expected to roll on the same 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels that are shod by 120/70 and 160/60 sections of tyres respectively.