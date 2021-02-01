2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Brochure – Mileage, Specs, Warranty, Features

Citroen C5 Aircross is a premium luxury SUV – which is expected to be launched by April 2021

French car maker Citroen today revealed the official specs of their upcoming C5 Aircross SUV for India – via detailed brochure. With production already started at the company plant near Chennai, the company aims to open atleast 10 dealerships by March 2021. Once the SUVs arrive at dealership, interested customers can take a closer look, as well as get a test drive experience.

Exteriors

Exterior features will include a wide grille, split headlamps, LED DRLs, body cladding and roof rails. Design elements to the rear include twin exhausts, black bumper and large tail lamps. 4 monotone colours will be on offer and 3 dual tone colours. Monotone colours are white, blue, grey and black. Dual tone is offered on white, grey and blue – with black roof.

Citroen C5 Aircross measures 4500mm in length, 2099mm in width and 1710mm in height. It gets a wheelbase of 2,730mm and has a turning radius of 4.35 meters. With these dimensions contributing to extensive cabin space, the company claims that this will be the most comfortable SUV in its class.

Interiors

Citroen C5 Aircross interiors follow a 5 seat layout. The cabin sports a large 12.3” TFT digital instrument screen offering a total of 20 driver assistance programs and 6 advanced connectivity features and a large 8” infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Music system is supported via 6 speaker setup.

Rear passenger seat is split in three, offering equal space to all three rear sear passengers. These rear seats are can be folded flat, to increase boot space to 1630 liters. Without folding, the boot space is at 580 liters.

In addition to basic safety features like 6 airbags, ABS, ESP etc, it also gets advanced features like smart headlamps with auto high beam feature, automatic parking, blind spot assist along with attention assist and cross traffic detection. Disc brake is on offer on all wheels.

Engine Specs

In India, Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a single engine and transmission option. This is DW10FC 2.0 Liter diesel 4 cylinder engine. It is rated to deliver max power of 177 PS at 3750 rpm and peak torque of 400 Nm at 2000 rpm. Transmission is via 8 speed automatic while ARAI rated fuel efficiency figure is 18.6 kmpl.

Warranty of Citroen C5 Aircross on offer in India is 3 years / 1 lakh kms. Citroen India will also launch extended warranty and maintenance packages. Details of which will be revealed closer to the launch. Multiple accessories are also on offer, which can be seen below in the gallery.