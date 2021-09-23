2021 Ducati Monster India Launch Price Rs 11 L Onwards

Deliveries of the new Ducati Monster are expected to begin soon – It is available in two trims of Monster and Monster Plus

After launching the SuperSport 950 in India, Ducati has now announced the launch of its naked iteration – the new 2021 Monster. Price starts from Rs 10.99 lakhs while Monster Plus is priced from Rs 11.24 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

2021 Ducati Monster Prices

Interested buyers can book the upcoming Monster at a token amount of Rs 1.0 lakh at their nearest Ducati dealerships till the current stocks last. The new generation Monster has been on sale internationally since its global debut last year.

– Monster Red with Black Wheels – Rs 10, 99,000

– Monster Dark Stealth with Black Wheels – Rs 11, 09,000

– Monster Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels – Rs 11, 09,000

– Monster Plus Red with Black Wheels – Rs 11, 24,000

– Monster Plus Dark Stealth with Black Wheels – Rs 11, 34,000

– Monster Plus Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels – Rs 11, 34,000

The new-gen Monster features a plethora of changes over its predecessor which not only involves cosmetic overhaul but also mechanical upgrades. The 2021 Monster is underpinned by a new, lightweight frame and powered by a new engine.

Updated Design

The new-gen Monster gets serious aesthetic updates over the discontinued Monster 821 which makes it look more menacing. This is thanks to an oval-shaped LED headlight, rear panel, a muscular fuel tank design and a multi-barrel upswept exhaust with a slash-cut design. The integrated LED DRL is reminiscent of the outgoing Monster. The single-piece narrow seat widens the rear to meet the side panels, inspired by Panigale V4.

All colour options receive a dual-tone theme with the lower portion including the engine bay completely blacked out, accentuating its sporty characteristics. As mentioned earlier, the new-gen Monster is underpinned by a short aluminium frame from the Panigale V4 which is attached directly to engine heads. It is supported by a glass fibre reinforced polymer sub-frame at rear. This results in an extremely nimble kerb weight of 166kg which is a whopping 18 kilos lighter than the previous-gen model.

Features & New Powertrain

Equipment on the new-gen Monster is packed with features consisting of full-LED lighting and a 4.3-inch TFT digital instrument display that is compatible with Bluetooth. It gets three riding modes including- Urban, Touring, and Sport. The naked motorcycle is packed with rider-aided electronics which comprise features such as traction control cornering ABS, ride-by-wire, wheelie control, a bi-directional quick-shifter and more.

Powering this Monster is a 937cc Testastretta L-twin, liquid-cooled engine which also propels SuperSport 950. This motor cranks out 111 bhp at 9,250rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle will be on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai in the next few days.