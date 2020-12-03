2021 Ducati Monster Makes Global Debut – Gets Lighter, More Powerful

The 2021 Ducati Monster achieves a staggering weight saving of 18 kg

Ducati’s fifth and the final episode of its World Premiere series has landed, and the star of the show is the all-new Monster. The famous Italian street fighter has clocked sales of over 350,000 so far and the latest iteration emerges to be even more appealing. Like the Multistrada V4 which debuted a few weeks ago, 2021 Ducati Monster benefits from a comprehensive overhaul.

2021 Ducati Monster

Ducati started out with a mission of preserving the Monster’s minimalism while modernizing the overall package. The end result is a sporty looking compact sportsbike with a new full LED headlamp (the DRL reminds us of the MG Agusta Brutale though), a new fuel tank with ‘Bison-Back’ profile, dynamically sweeping LED indcators and a simple tailpiece.

The rake angle, handlebar position and foot peg position have been tweaked to offer better ergonomics. The new Monster is claimed to be easier to handle in tight spots. The standard seat height is 820 mm which can be lowered to 800 mm by means of an accessory. If that isn’t short enough, Ducati also offers a special suspension spring kit that lowers the entire motorcycle to offer a ride height of 775 mm.

There is a Plus variant with a compact visor and pillion seat cover as standard fitment. The 2021 Ducati Monster is available in three colour options namely Ducati Red, Matte Black and Aviator Grey (with fluorescent red rims). The motorcycle still is instantly recognizable as a Monster but has a decidedly modern appeal.

Improvements under the surface

The new Monster is a completely different vehicle under the skin compared to its predecessor. The most significant change comes in the form of the aluminium front frame derived from Panigale V4. The component which only weighs 3 kg brings a massive weight saving of 4.5 kg and is bolted directly to the head stock thereby making the engine a stressed member. The rear sub-frame is made of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) which saves about 2 kg compared to the Monster 821.

That’s not all. Ducati engineers have undertaken a massive light-weighting exercise by optimizing each and every component. The swing arm, rims, engine and frame together contribute to a massive weight saving of 18 kg compared to the outgoing Monster. With a dry weight of 166 kg, the new motorcycle should be a lot more agile than before.

Specifications

Keeping with the upsizing trend to comply with the Euro-5 emission norms, the 2021 Ducati Monster’s 11-degree Testastretta liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine now displaces 937 cc. The power and torque figures stand at 111 hp (2 hp more than 821) and 93 Nm. Ducati says that the motor offers better low- and mid-range torque performance. Service interval to check the valve clearance, called as the Desmo Service, is at 30,000 km. Transmission is a 6-speed unit.

Specs Monster, Monster+ Monster 1200, Monster 1200S Engine Testastretta L-Twin Testastretta L-Twin Displacement 937cc 1198cc Power 111hp @9250 rpm 147 hp @ 9250 rpm Torque 94 Nm @6500 rpm 123 Nm @ 7750 rpm Transmission 6 speed 6 speed Cooling Liquid Liquid Drive Chain Chain Frame Aluminum Front Tubular steel trellis Front Suspension 43mm USD Fully adjustable KYB 43mm USD / Fully adjustable Öhlins 48mm Rear Suspension Linkage-assisted adjustable mono Linkage-assisted adjustable mono / Linkage-assisted adjustable Öhlins shock Tyres Pirelli Diablo Rosso III Pirelli Diablo Rosso III Front Tyre 120/70 x 17 120/70 x 17 Rear Tyre 180/55 x 17 190/55 x 17 Front Brake 320 mm dual disc 320 mm / 330 mm dual Rear Brake 245 mm single disc 245 mm single disc ABS Cornering-aware Bosch Cornering ABS Wheelbase 1474mm 1486mm Seat Ht 820mm 795 mm or 820 mm Fuel Tank 14 liters 16.6 liters Kerb wt (including liquids) 188 kgs 213 kgs / 210 kgs Price $11,895 / $12,195 $14,995 / $17,795

The 2021 Ducati Monster is equipped with upside-down telescopic front forks and rear monoshock. The Brembo braking system consists of a 320 mm twin front discs with 2-piston calipers and a single-disc at the rear with single-piston caliper. The naked sportsbike is shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires with a larger 180 mm section rear unit.

Equipment

The new Ducati Monster boasts of a comprehensive electronic system including cornering ABS and traction control system, Ducati Wheelie Control and Launch Control. The motorcycle also gets three riding modes – Sport, Touring and Urban which change the engine maps as well as settings of the electronic aids.

The Monster 937 features a colour TFT instrument console which can adopt the optional Ducati Multimedia System for smartphone connectivity. The new Ducati should arrive in India sometime next year.