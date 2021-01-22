Ducati Expands Its BS6 Lineup In India With Three New Scramblers

Ducati already retails a BS6 compliant Scrambler 1100 in two trims- Pro and Sport Pro at respective prices at Rs 11.95 and Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ducati has expanded its BS6 updated lineup in India by launching three new scramblers in the form of Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Icon Dark and 1100 Dark Pro. Their respective launch prices have been pegged at INR 8.49 lakh, INR 7.99 lakh, and INR 10.99 lakh respectively (Ex-Showroom Pan India).

These new models are part of the 12-bike fleet that is slated to be launched in India this year. Bookings of these bikes commenced at the first week of January itself at a token amount of Rs 50,000. The Italian bikemaker teased the launch of the three scramblers on its social media handle yesterday.

Scrambler 800- Design

As per the company, the new range of scramblers is more contemporary, safer and comfortable to ride and further enriches and completes the Scrambler ‘Land ofJoy’ in India. Starting with Icon and Icon Dark, both motorcycles are essentially the same barring a few cosmetic differences.

The latter comes in a blacked-out theme, black cylinder heads with brushed aluminium fins and a matte colour scheme with a black frame and black seat with a grey rim. It also serves as the entry-level motorcycle to the 800 range in Ducati’s lineup.

Scrambler Icon sits above Icon Dark and is a sober version of the latter with a new Ducati Red colour scheme on offer in addition to iconic yellow. Other than this there have been no changes on either of these bikes from their BS4 predecessors.

Design-wise too similar to the outgoing model with round LED headlamps, flat seat and wide handlebars. It also gets a reworked suspension setup which provides a more comfortable and relaxed riding position.

Features & Engine Specs

Other notable inclusions among its design elements are a teardrop fuel tank made of steel, an all-new DRL integrated onto headlight and interchangeable aluminium side panels. In terms of features, it gets an LCD instrument cluster, ergonomic switchgear, softer-feel hydraulic clutch control. It also receives a new cornering ABS which maximises active safety allowing riders to get full-on riding fun.

In terms of engine specs, Scrambler 800 is powered by a BS6 compliant 803cc air-cooled L-twin Desmodromic motor which pushes out 72 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 66.2 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. It is still being mated with a six-speed gearbox and is provided with a hydraulic actuated slip and assist clutch.

Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro

Meanwhile, at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro is the entry-level variant of the Italian bike manufacturer’s 1100 range of motorcycles. While design-wise, it is very similar to its smaller siblings, 1100 Dark Pro comes with a distinguishing ‘Dark Stealth’ livery. It is offered in a Matte Black colour option with natural anodized aluminium body panels and rear-view mirrors of classic style.

In terms of features, apart from all electronic aids offered in the 800 range, 1100 Dark Pro offers Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and three standard Riding Modes- Active, Journey and City. Speaking of its performance, the naked motorcycle draws its power from a 1079cc L-Twin air-cooled motor which pushes out 85 bhp at 7500rpm and 88.4 Nm of peak torque at 4750rpm. Its mechanical configurations are identical to Scrambler 1100 Pro which is already on sale in India.