2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark, Black Star, Scrambler Nightshift – Breaks Cover

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel receives an 8 hp power boost in addition to becoming Euro-5 compliant

Ducati started its five-episode world premiere video series with a bang last week by world premiering the all-new Multistrada V4 adventure tourer. In its second episode, the Borgo Panigale establishment introduced a fleet of black themed motorcycles for the 2021 model year.

2021 Ducati XDiavel Dark

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel is available in two editions centering around the dark theme. Conforming to ‘Reduce to the Max‘ design philosophy, the 2021 XDiavel Dark adopts matte finish for the bodywork and mechanical components, resulting in a menacing power cruiser. The highlights include black anodized

It is not a purely cosmetic venture though. Ducati has tweaked the engine mapping and revised the exhaust system to make the XDiavel’s Testastretta DVT 1262 liquid-cooled motor compliant with Euro-5 emission norms. While at it, the engineers have managed to squeeze 8 hp more out of the motor which now has 160 hp on tap. However, the power bump is applicable only for the markets which impose Euro 5 norms.

Feature highlights include LED headlight, TFT instrument console, adjustable suspension system, Brembo monoblock calipers at the front, Pirelli Diablo Rosso tyres, slipper clutch and so on.

Ducati XDiavel Black Star

The Black Star is inspired by the world of sportscars, says Ducati. The special edition motorcycle is swathed in matte black and grey livery with a dash of contrast red accent. Positioned above the XDiavel Dark, the XDiavel Black Star boasts additional features such as the lightweight forged and machined wheels, suede leather saddle and other features that are consistent with the existing S Trim including the Ducati Multimedia System.

2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

In addition to introducing new colour themes for the Scrambler Desert Sled and Icon, Ducati also added a new Scrambler Nightshift variant to the mix. The latest member of the 803 variant features Aviator grey paint job in matte finish and a minimal roadster styling. The frame, engine and spoke wheels (18-inch front and 17-inch rear) are all finished in black. The meaty Pirelli MT60 dual-purpose rubbers significantly add to the motorcycle’s raw character.

There isn’t any noteworthy change to the features list. The 2021 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift continues to be equipped with LED instrument dial, dual-channel cornering ABS, LED DRLs, and so on. Ducati has 3 more episodes of its world premiere series to be aired, and we think, by the end of it, the entire portfolio will stand updated for the new, and hopefully better, year.