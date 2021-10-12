2021 Eicher Luxury Bus Range With Aerodynamic Design Debuts

The buses are fully air-conditioned, built on Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis and come in equipped with 5.1 litre VEDX5 engine

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited has introduced a new range of buses in India. Offered in two models – Coach and Sleeper bus range, these custom-developed buses is designed and built in Volvo Buses India’s factory in Hosakote and are fully compliant with prevalent CMVR norms.

The fully air conditioned Coach is a 43 seater vehicle with luggage space at 11.3 cu.m while the Sleeper is being offered in a 30 berth capacity with luggage space at 6.5 cu.m. Boasting of an aerodynamic body design with luxury aesthetics and optimum passenger comforts, the Coach and Sleeper bus range comes in with Volvo Group powertrain technology with a VEDX5 engine and Eicher 6016 R LPO chassis.

This highly efficient engine coupled with on board luxuries make long distance travel easier and more comfortable. The engines boast of a higher level of fuel efficiency and longer service intervals.

2021 Eicher Luxury Bus – Aerodynamic Design

Driver’s cabin is also aerodynamically designed with ergonomic dashboard design and controls for fatigue free driving. In the Sleeper version, the berth are separated by full height partitions for added privacy.

The Coach gets theater type seating with push back seats and LED ambient lighting, USB ports, reading lights, speakers and AC louvers as standard. The buses also sport connectivity features with on board telematics with GPS location, electronic ticketing, fleet management and vehicle diagnostics.

Features also include cruise control, fuel coaching, Mbooster+ and Intelligent Engine Protection System. The dashboard is designed on international standards while engine hood minimizes NVH levels. All material used across the bus body is certified as being fire retardant.

A corrosion free fuel tank and high capacity alternator leads to better and trouble free performance. Ride quality is enhanced via the Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) System, and safety is boosted through an Electronic Braking System (EBS).

Engine Specs

Eicher Coach and Sleeper are built on Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4m chassis. They come in powered by 5.1 liter VEDX5 engine that offers maximum power of 210 hp and 825 Nm peak torque at 1200-1600 rpm. Best in class fuel efficiency is what is promised on these buses making them ideal for inter-city, route permit and staff applications.

Service support for the new Eicher Coach and Sleeper are under the company’s pan India service networks consisting of 500+ touchpoints which will offer a one stop shop for both chassis and service needs. The company targets sales of 5,000-6,000 Coach and Sleepers per annum.